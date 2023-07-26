Snoop Dogg Dr. Bombay Ice Cream: Where to buy, flavors and all you need to know 

Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg has joined hands with Happi Co. for a new frozen dessert brand - Dr. Bombay Ice Cream. Featuring over seven hand-picked Ice cream flavors by the rapper, the new ice cream collection enables fans to find their own flavor. The seven flavors are:

"Tropical Sherbet Swizzle, S'more Vibes, Iced Out Orange Cream, Bonus Track Brownie, Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze, and Rollin' In the Dough."

Dr. Bombay Ice Cream hit the stores on July 24 and is exclusively sold by Walmart in the United States. The first batch of the seven flavors is already available at over 3,500 Walmart stores. A nationwide availability for the new ice creams can be expected in the coming weeks.

Snoop Dogg joins hands with Happy Co. for the launch of his new ice cream brand - Dr. Bombay Ice Cream (Image via Leon Bennett / Getty Images)

Snoop announced the launch of his new ice cream brand through a press release this week.

"Ice cream is more than just a snack to me; it's a way to chill, relax, and get happy. That's exactly what I want Dr. Bombay Ice Cream to do. Bring a smile to your face and ease your mind. I've poured my heart and soul into perfecting these first seven flavors, and I can't wait for my fans and the world to experience what I've created," he said.

Sharing a quick brief about the partnership with Snoop Dogg, Sam Rockwell, the CEO of Happi Co. added:

"When Snoop approached us with the idea of starting a new company with a focus on frozen treats, it became obvious that we share core values, which is a key ingredient for a strong partnership.

All you need to know about Snoop Dogg's Dr. Bombay Ice Cream

Snoop Dogg officially entered the frozen dessert segment this week as he launched his first frozen dessert brand - Dr. Bombay Ice Cream - in partnership with Happy Co. Crafted. With a fun twist on nostalgic ingredients and recipes, the new ice cream brand offers over seven unique flavors in its first collection.

Exclusively sold through Walmart stores as of now, the new ice cream flavors were launched at over 3,500 stores in the United States on July 24. The ice creams may soon be making their way to more stores. Available in 16-oz pints, the new Dr. Bombay Ice Creams are listed on Walmart.com at over $5.22 for each pint.

Snoop Dogg's Dr. Bombay Ice Cream collection is priced at over $5.22 for each 16-oz pint (Image via Snoop Dogg / Happi Co. / Dr. Bombay Ice Cream)

All seven flavors of Dr. Bombay Ice Cream can be found exclusively at Walmart stores across the country. Fans may also be able to purchase them online from Walmart.com. Snoop is also expected to take his ice cream brand to a global stage in the coming weeks, but details about the same have not been confirmed yet.