Nothing Bundt partners with Andes to bring back fans’ favorite Peppermint Chocolate Chip: Prices, Available Dates, and More

Nothing Bundt Cakes is getting ready for the holidays as the chain brought back the Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip. As the name suggests, the seasonal favorite is made in partnership with Andes and comes loaded with the refreshing flavors of the fan-favorite Andes Peppermint candy pieces and chocolate chips.

Joining the chain's menu starting as early as December 4, the returning favorite is available until December 31, 2023. Fans can enjoy the Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip Cake in several sizes, including 8-inch and 10-inch for $30 and $40 respectively. Orders for the cakes can be placed throughout the holiday season at the nearest location or through the chain's app or website.

The Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip Cake hits stores on December 4 (Image via Nothing Bundt Cakes)

Nothing Bundt Cakes announced the return of the Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip Cake through a press release last week, with Claire Jessen, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation, quoting:

"Our Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip cake strikes the perfect balance between indulgent, rich chocolate and the classic taste of Andes peppermint pieces."

Excited about the return of the holiday favorite, Jessen added:

"This flavor has been a holiday favorite of our guests for years, and our partnership with Andes takes it to the next level."

All you need to know about Nothing Bundt Cakes' Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip Cake

The holidays are here and so are the refreshing flavors of Andes Peppermint candies as Nothing Bundt Cakes brings back the popular Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip Cake. A sweet and decadent treat for your friends and family, the returning favorite is available nationwide starting this Monday (December 4) and can be enjoyed through the rest of 2023.

Delivering a perfect fusion between the flavors of rich chocolate and Andes peppermint candies, the cake starts with the chain's iconic chocolate cake base which is then elevated with hearty amounts of chocolate chips and pieces of Andes Peppermint Candies. The best of both worlds, the seasonal cake can be a perfect dessert for your holiday gatherings or a quick snack for those sweet tooth cravings.

The Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip Cake will be available nationwide till December 31 (Image via N. Bundt Cakes)

Fans can enjoy the Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip Cake in the following sizes:

Personal-sized Bundtlets - Starting at $5.50

- Starting at $5.50 Bite-sized Bundtinis - Starting at $28

- Starting at $28 8-inch Bundt Cakes - Starting at $30

- Starting at $30 10-inch Bundt Cakes - Starting at $40

Making the holidays even more cheerful, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be offering a wide range of cake decorations throughout December and early January. Available with all full-sized cakes, the limited-time decorations range from Holiday Gnomes to Bundtini Toppers, Baking Spirits Bright, Let It Snow, Hello New Year, Merry and Bright, and much more. The holiday specials start at over $18.50 and can go all the way to over $82.