Dunkin’ teams up with Martha Stewart on limited-edition Martini Glasses and Shakers: Prices, varieties, availability, and more

Dunkin’ is joining hands with celebrity chef Martha Stewart as the chain introduces new Martini Shakers and Glasses. Aimed at making the holidays extra special, the new collection features over three glasses in bold themes like pink, teal green, and red, and at least one shaker in a red theme.

Available nationwide starting at 12 pm on December 1, the new collection can be purchased from the chain's merchandise website, ShopDunkin.com. Reward program members, on the other hand, could snag the limited-edition drinkware on early access starting November 30. Priced at over $20 and $25, respectively, the Martini Glasses and Shakers can exclusively be availed of for a limited time or till stocks last.

The new Martini Shakers and Glasses can be availed starting December 1 (Image via Dunkin’)

Spicing up the celebrations, Martha is also sharing a special Drunkintini recipe that fans can make and enjoy with the new Martini Shakers and Glasses from the comforts of their homes. The delicious drink features Dunkin's Espresso at its heart, along with other ingredients like coffee liqueur and vodka to deliver flavorful notes of bittersweet chocolate and caramel.

All you need to know about Dunkin’s Martini Glasses and Shakers

While Dunkin’ may not be your first choice when it comes to boozy drinks, the chain seems to have been working on that with recent launches like the Spiked Iced Teas and Spiked Coffees. Going a step further this month, the Massachusetts-based doughnut and coffeehouse chain introduced new Martini glasses and shakers for our boozy drinks.

Made in partnership with the famed television personality and celebrity chef Martha Stewart, the new drinkware can be a perfect gift option for your friends and family this holiday season. Catering to the love fans have for Dunkin’, the Martini Glasses feature doodles of decadent doughnuts and doughnut-shaped Christmas decorations. The Martini Shaker, on the other hand, comes decorated with designs of sweet sprinkles with the chain's logo on the front.

The Martini Shaker and Glasses feature designs inspired by the chain's doughnuts (Image via Dunkin’)

As mentioned earlier, the Martini Shaker can be purchased for over $25, while the Martini Glasses go for over $20. Fans looking forward to making some delicious drinks with the new drinkware can either assemble some of their favorite drink recipes or go with Martha Stewart's Drunkintini recipe for a flavorful holiday drink.

Fill up the Dunkin’ Holiday Martini Shaker with the chain's rich Espresso (1 ounce), coffee liqueur (1 ounce), vodka (2 ounces), and ice

Shake the tumbler well till all the ingredients are combined and get chilled

Chill a Dunkin' Martini Glass and strain the contents of the shaker into it

Decorate your drink with roasted coffee beans and enjoy the magical sips of the holiday flavors.

It is to be noted that both the Drunkintini and the drinkware collection are strictly meant for adults. Though underage fans can still use them to make themselves some mocktails and other non-boozy drinks, parental supervision may be advised in some cases.