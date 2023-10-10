Dunkin's possible Christmas menu 2023: Speculated items and all you need to know

Dunkin's possible Christmas menu was recently leaked online by the popular snack-spotting page @markie_devo on Instagram. The new menu is expected to hit stores nationwide on November 1 and is rumored to offer over four beverages, one snack, a dessert, and a wide range of app-exclusive new and old drinks.

As per the leaks, the upcoming holiday menu may include some of the most decadent beverages, including Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Spiced Cookie Coffee, Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, and much more.

The leaked holiday menu is expected to hit stores nationwide on November 1 (Image via Dunkin' Donuts)

The Canton, Massachusetts-based doughnuts and coffeehouse chain is also expected to introduce some exclusive offers and deals in honor of the upcoming winter holidays and Christmas. However, neither the holiday menu nor the details about the deals have been confirmed as of this writing.

Dunkin's possible Christmas menu includes Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte and more

Dunkin's possible Christmas menu recently surfaced online and left fans excited. Filled with refreshing winter flavors, the leaked holiday menu is expected to hit stores nationwide on November 1. It brings back some of the seasonal fan favorites like the Peppermint Mocha, along with a wide range of new drinks and beverages.

Once launched, the upcoming holiday menu may be available at all participating stores across the United States for a limited time. Other rumored holiday deals and discounts also include free donuts for Veteran's Day, Charitable give-backs to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, the return of Holiday Sprinkled Doughnuts on November 29, and much more.

The upcoming Holiday menu will be available for a limited time after the launch (Image via Dunkin’ Donuts)

The items on the leaked Holiday menu released by @markie_devo include the following:

NEW Spiced Cookie Coffee - It features the chain's new and improved coffee with a sweet twist of Brown Sugar Cookie Syrup, Vanilla flavor, and vegan-friendly oat milk. Cookie Butter Cold Brew - It features a chilled decadent beverage made with Brown Sugar Cookie Syrup and comes with toppings of Cookie Butter Cold Foam and Cookie Butter Crumbles. Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte - It features everyone's favorite Toasted White Chocolate Latte with toppings of whipped cream, a quick caramel drizzle, and a dash of cinnamon sugar. Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte - It features the refreshing flavors of the much-loved Peppermint Mocha Latte and is topped with whipped cream, a hearty mocha drizzle, and a quick dash of hot chocolate powder. Loaded Hash Browns - It features nine pieces of hash browns, which are topped with crumbled bacon and a drizzle of Texas Queso Cheese. Triple Chocolate Muffin - A decadent dessert oozing with the goodness of chocolate.

As per the leaked menu, the chain will also be offering customers app-exclusive items. These include Peppermint Mocha Hot Chocolate, Brown Sugar Cookie Iced Chai, Toasted White Chocolate Hot Chai, Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, Toasted White Chocolate Hot Chocolate, Brown Sugar Cookie Frozen Coffee, White Chocolate Coconut Cold Brew, Oat Milk Latte, and the Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte.

As of this writing, Dunkin' has not made any official announcement about the leaked Christmas menu. More details about pricing, availability, and recipes for all the new and returning items can only be expected after the doughnut and coffeehouse chain confirms these rumors.