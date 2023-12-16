Oreo announces three new Cookies for 2024: Items, availability, and more

Oreo is all set for 2024 as the brand announces the launch of three new cookies. Aimed at delivering a joyous gift for a refreshingly new year, the new cookie flavor options include Gluten-free Golden Cookies, Peanut Butter Cakesters, and Black and White Cookies. From offering new crème flavors to catering to the needs of gluten-sensitive people, the new cookies are guaranteed to be the best post-holiday gift for fans nationwide.

Set for an official debut in January, the new cookies will be sold through all major retailers for a limited time. While the Peanut Butter Cakesters and Gluten-free Golden Cookies cookies will be joining the chain's exhaustive range of cookies as permanent additions, the Black and White Cookies will be introduced as a limited-edition item. They can only be availed till supplies last.

The new cookies include Gluten-free Golden Cookies, Peanut Butter Cakesters, and Black and White Cookies (Image via O.)

From Walmart to Target, the upcoming cookies will be available at all major retailers across the United States. Once launched next month, fans will also be able to get them through the brand's website - www.oreo.com. While the pricing for the new cookies is still not confirmed, the details are expected to be revealed with an official notification in the coming weeks.

Oreo's new cookies hit stores in January 2024

Titled as the world's favorite cookie, Oreo is available in an exhaustive range of flavors. From the OG Vanilla to Red Velvet, Butterscotch, Peppermint, and much more, the brand's portfolio of flavors has only expanded over the last few years, and with a new year approaching it seems like there's more to come.

The popular cookie brand is unveiling three new refreshing cookie flavors ready to dominate the cookie shelves in stores nationwide,. Hitting stores nationwide this January, the new cookies offer delicious and refreshing treats perfect for welcoming a new year and our new resolutions.

The three new cookies will start hitting stores in January (Image via Oreo)

Ready to welcome the new year with new cookies? Here's what awaits you:

Gluten-free Golden Cookies - The third gluten-free option from the brand's portfolio, the Gluten-free Golden Cookies feature vanilla créme cookies loaded with Oreo crème. Peanut Butter Cakesters - Like its counterparts, the Peanut Butter Cakesters offer chocolate-coated soft snack cakes with a rich twist of Peanut Butter crème. Black & White Cookies - A unique yet limited-edition option, the Black & White Cookies come with golden cookies that feature vanilla and chocolate crème filling.

While the upcoming cookies may start hitting major regions by early January, nationwide availability could soon be achieved. The latest flavors to join the brand's portfolio after a good wait, the new cookies are expected to sell out fast as usual.