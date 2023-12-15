International Delight brings Bridgerton-inspired Coffee and Creamers: Flavors, prices, and other details explored

International Delight is wrapping up 2023 with a sweet surprise as the brand introduces a new range of iced coffee and creamer options. Inspired by the popular television series Bridgerton, the new offerings include three refreshing flavor options: Berries & Crème Creamer, Toffee Creamer, and Iced Coffee Berries & Crème.

Aiming to deliver a decadent and rich beverage experience with every sip, the three creamer and coffee options are set for a nationwide debut by the end of December.

Expected to be available at all major retailers across the United States, the new offerings will be just in time for the third season of Bridgerton, which is set to release on Netflix starting next year on May 16. Starting at over $4.29, the Bridgerton-inspired Coffee and Creamers will only be available for a limited time or till stocks last.

International Delight's new Bridgerton-inspired coffee and creamers hit stores by the end of December (Image via International Delight)

The popular iced coffee and creamer brand announced the launch of the new Bridgerton-inspired offerings through a press release on December 13, with Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Marketing, quoting:

"International Delight captures the attention of the next generation of coffee drinkers through unique, pop-culture-driven limited time offerings. With our new flavors inspired by Bridgerton, we're rolling out the horse and carriage for moments of over-the-top flavor celebration."

Sharing how the popular television series was a perfect match for the new offerings, Goodwin added:

"The pageantry and opulent aesthetic of Regency era Britain made Netflix's Bridgerton the perfect collaboration opportunity to introduce our coveted Berries & Crème creamer and iced coffee and English Toffee creamer to our flavor-obsessed fans."

International Delight's Bridgerton-inspired Coffee and Creamers hit stores by the end of December

With Netflix dropping the date for season 3 of Bridgerton, brands can't help fan-boying, and International Delight is no stranger to that. The popular coffee and creamer brand took no time to join the celebrations as it unveiled a new line of iced coffee and creamer options inspired by the popular television series.

The popular series that first started in December 2020 is set to get its third season on May 16, 2024. For the uninitiated, the show is based on the famed book series by Julia Quinn and revolves around the powerful Bridgerton family of the Regency era in London.

Popular among both young and old fans, the show follows the story of eight siblings from the family—Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth—trying to navigate through high society on a journey of love, surrounded by rivals and friends alike.

The new Coffee and Creamers will be available for a limited time only (Image via International Delight)

While one can always wait for the upcoming season by binge-watching the previous seasons, the experience couldn't be complete without some delicious snacks and drinks. Though you may have to settle the snack affair on your own, International Delight is all in for covering your binge drinking needs with the new range of coffee and creamers, including:

Iced Coffee Berries & Crème: Best enjoyed icy cold, the Iced Coffee Berries & Crème delivers refreshing fruity flavors of berries and rich créme in every sip. The ready-to-drink beverage comes in a 64-oz. bottle for over $4.99. Berries & Crème Creamer: A perfect pairing for your tea and coffee beverages, the Berries & Crème Creamer offers a rich and smooth crème with sweet and fruity notes of berries. The dairy creamer comes in a 32-oz. bottle and is priced at over $4.29. English Toffee Creamer: Delivering the English Coffee experience in each sip, the English Toffee Creamer features rich notes of chocolate paired with heartwarming flavors of caramel. The chocolatey creamer goes for over $4.29 and can be purchased in 32-ounce bottles.

The list of retailers that will be carrying the aforementioned coffee and creamers is not available as of now, but fans can expect them to be sold through all major chains like Walmart, Krogers, 7-Eleven, and Dollar General, among others. The limited-time International Delight offerings may also be available for purchase online on Amazon and Instacart.