Taco Bell's new Chillers menu: Flavors, prices, availability, and all you need to know

Taco Bell is adding some extra sweetness to the holidays with its new Coffee Chillers and Churro Chillers. This will mark the first time frozen shakes and coffee options will join the chain's menu, the new offerings are available in several flavors, including - Mexican Chocolate, Caramel Churro, Spiced Vanilla, Dulce de Leche Coffee, Wild Strawberry, and Sweet Vanilla.

The new chillers are set to hit stores starting December 15. In the testing stage, the new beverages will only be available at certain locations across Southern California. Priced at over $4.19 each, the Coffee and Churro Chillers can be enjoyed for a limited time or until supplies last.

The chain announced the launch of the new test items through a press release on December 12, with Taylor Montgomery, the Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

“We’re always pushing the boundaries to deliver bold and craveable Mexican-inspired flavors our fans have come to expect from us and these frozen drinks showcase how far our innovation goes.”

The new Coffee and Churro Chillers hit stores on December 15 (Image via Taco Bell / Food Beast)

Stating how fans' demands inspired the new frozen beverages, the Chief Marketing Officer added:

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item.”

Taco Bell's new Coffee and Churro Chillers are being tested at Southern California locations

Taco Bell is taking a major step this holiday season as the chain introduces its first-ever line of frozen coffee and shakes - Coffee and Churro Chillers. Taking inspiration from authentic Mexican flavors, the new Chillers feature colorful frozen swirls and are packed with delicious flavors.

Served in 16-oz cups each, the Coffee Chillers come in exclusive flavors including Mexican Chocolate, Caramel Churro, and Spiced Vanilla. They are blended with chilled iced coffee and come topped with a cold foam layer. The Churro Chillers, on the other hand, feature flavors like Sweet Vanilla, Dulce de Leche Coffee, Wild Strawberry, and Mexican Chocolate, which are blended with a sweet shake and served in a 16-oz cup. The drink is topped with churro crumble and cold foam.

The new Churro and Coffee Chillers will be available until supplies last (Image via Taco Bell)

A perfect beverage to compliment fan favorites like tacos, fries, quesadillas, chicken wings, and more from the Taco Bell menu, the new offerings will be priced at over $4.19 each. Hitting stores nationwide on December 15, they can only be enjoyed for a limited time. Customers looking forward to testing the new frozen beverages should keep in mind that the supplies are expected to run out quickly.

Exclusive to at least two test locations in the Southern California area, the Coffee and Churro Chillers can be availed at the following locations:

Coffee Chillers - 27770 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Churro Chillers - 2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606

It is to be noted that all flavors of the frozen beverages will only be available at the two participating Taco Bell locations. Unlike other beverages and food items, the Chillers will be available on the menu throughout the day.

While it is currently unclear if they will be available for pick-up or delivery, more details may be revealed once the new beverages hit stores this Friday.