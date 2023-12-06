Taco Bell brings back Double Decker Taco: Price, availability, and all you need to know

Taco Bell is fulfilling a long-standing wish of fans with the return of the Double Decker Tacos. The popular offering that was expected to return to the chain's menu last year failed to do so after the Enchirito won in a poll to decide the returning item for 2022. However, on December 5, the much-loved item made its way back to stores.

The Double Decker Tacos will be available in stores for a limited time. Priced at over $2.99, the returning favorite can be ordered at the nearest restaurant or through the Taco Bell app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

Double Decker Tacos are available nationwide for a limited time (Image via Taco Bell)

The California-based chain announced the return of the fan-favorite, through a press release on December 5, with Taylor Montgomery, the Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

“The Double Decker Taco holds a deep space in the hearts of our Taco Bell Fans. The insane amount of love for this product from fans across our social platforms was impossible to ignore.”

Focusing on the love customers have for the returning favorite, Montgomery added:

“The sentiment was particularly strong following last year’s spirited face-off with the Enchirito. We listened to what our fans wanted from us and knew we couldn’t deny them the joy of the Double Decker Taco any longer.”

All you need to know about Taco Bell's Double Decker Taco

While the Double Decker Taco may have lost the return poll last year, the much-awaited offering has now returned to Taco Bell's menu. First introduced to the chain's menu back in 1995, the loaded item became a permanent offering in 2006. After dominating the menu for over a decade, the taco was removed from the menu in 2019.

Since then, loyal fans have continuously urged the chain to bring back the Double Decker Tacos even if it's for a limited time. As such, the long-awaited item has finally returned to the menu as a holiday special.

The Double Decker Tacos feature a crunchy taco shell sitting on a bed of refried beans, with a flour tortilla right underneath. Packed with savory seasoned beef, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, and Cheddar Cheese, the loaded taco is a hearty meal in itself.

Double Decker Tacos hit stores nationwide on December 5 (Image via Taco Bell)

If the return of the much-awaited item was not enough, the chain is also introducing some exciting limited-time deals and discounts, including:

Uber One BOGO deal - All Uber One users ordering at least two Double Decker Tacos can get one for free. The offer is valid from December 5 to December 12.

- All Uber One users ordering at least two Double Decker Tacos can get one for free. The offer is valid from December 5 to December 12. DashPass Offer - Individuals placing DashPass orders between December 5 and December 12 will earn a discount of over $8 on orders of $25 or more.

- Individuals placing DashPass orders between December 5 and December 12 will earn a discount of over $8 on orders of $25 or more. DoorDash Offer - All regular DoorDash members will earn discounts of $5 on all orders of $25 or more made between December 5 and December 12 via the platform.

As mentioned earlier, the Double Decker Tacos are priced at over $2.99 and will be available at all participating locations nationwide. Fans looking for something more can also get the fan-favorite in the Double Decker Taco Supreme option for over $3.69.