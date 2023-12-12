All Y'alls Foods' Cinnamon Churro Jerky: Flavor, availability, price, and more

All Y'alls Foods is back to amaze fans with its plant-based proteins as the brand introduced a new Cinnamon Churro Jerky. Inspired by the Mexican and Texan flavors, the new Churro Jerky flavor features ancient and rich spicy notes of Cinnamon paired with a joyous sweetness from classic churros.

The new flavor will be joining the chain's other three Churro Jerky flavors - Prickly Pear Teriyaki, Black Pepper & Salt, and Prickly Pear Chipotle.

Available nationwide as early as December 8, the Cinnamon Churro can be exclusively purchased from the brand's website.

Packed in 2.69-oz bags, the protein-rich snack delivers over 14 grams of pure plant-based protein. Similar to the other flavors, each bag is priced at over $8 and will only be sold in limited quantities for now.

The new Cinnamon Churro Jerky features Cinnamon flavors (Image via All Y'alls Foods)

The plant-based proteins brand announced the launch of the new flavor through a press release last week, with founder and CEO Brett Christoffel quoting:

"Creating these flavors is akin to storytelling for us. You're not just getting a snack when you taste our Cinnamon Churro Jerky. You're diving into the history, geography, and ethos of Texas Big Bend Country. We have more new flavors to share in 2024."

Sharing the brand's resolve with the introduction of the new flavor, Christoffel added:

"This is a great holiday gift. Who wouldn't want to see our jerky in their Christmas stocking or as a New Year's Eve snack? Our brand is about keeping things healthy, delicious, and fun. We know Cinnamon Churro Jerky will inspire a lot of smiles this holiday season!"

All Y'alls Foods' Cinnamon Churro Jerky features rich notes of cinnamon

All Y'alls Foods is wrapping 2023 with a blast as the brand announced its first Churro Jerky flavor after five years - Cinnamon Churro Jerky. As the name suggests, the new flavor delivers the iconic texture of Churro Jerky paired with the spicy and rich flavors of Cinnamon.

Offering a sensory journey around the majestic and vivid landscapes of Mexico and Texas, the new Churro Jerky is guaranteed to leave fans craving for more.

The Cinnamon Churro Jerky, which delivers a healthy and fun plant-based option for the new generations, is available nationwide starting December 8. High in protein and other essential nutrients like iron, magnesium, and calcium, the new snack can be the perfect treat for people switching to plant-based options.

Unlike several other brands, the Cinnamon Churro Jerky by Y'alls Foods is made from gluten-free ingredients like - non-GMO Soy, non-GMO gluten-free Tamari, rice, water, vinegar, cane sugar, cinnamon, natural flavors, and olive oil.

The Cinnamon Churro Jerky is available nationwide starting December 8 (Image via Y'alls Foods)

Representing the brand's commitment towards animal welfare and sustainability, the plant-based jerky utilizes only 10% of the land, fuel, and water in comparison to what is required for producing animal-based proteins.

As mentioned earlier, the Cinnamon Churro Jerky is only available on the Y'alls Foods' website and will be sold in limited quantities. It is not confirmed how soon the snack will be restocked.

The brand has also hinted that fans can look forward to other exciting flavors as 2024 begins.