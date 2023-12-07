What is McCormick’s 2024 Flavor of the Year going to be? Company unveils new spice blend

McCormick is jumping on the new year prep train this week, as the brand announced its Flavor Forecast for 2024, naming tamarind as the flavor of the year. A popular ingredient native to regions across the Middle East, India, and Africa, tamarind has long been lending its tangy-sweet and acidic flavors to several global cuisines and dishes, including Mexican, Latin, and Caribbean.

In an early celebration of the 2024 flavor, the brand has also introduced a new spice blend - Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning. As the name suggests, the new spice blend features the best of both Tamarind and Pasilla Chillies to deliver a tangy yet spicy blend that can be a perfect choice for elevating several dishes.

Priced at over $5.95, the Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning is exclusively available for purchase on the brand's website (shop.mccormick.com).

The Flavor Forecast for 2024 names Tamarind as the Flavor of the Year (Image via M.)

Exploring McCormick's 2024 Flavor of the Year and the new spice blend

The brand announced the flavor of the year and the spice blend through a press release on December 6, with Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

"For nearly 25 years, McCormick has forecasted global flavor trends through our Flavor Forecast report. After all this time, there is still no shortage of trends to uncover, allowing us to continue to shake up the way people cook, flavor, and eat."

Adding a quick brief to the CMO's quote, Hadar Cohen Aviram, Executive Chef and Senior Manager of Culinary Development, commented:

"This year, we're thrilled for people to experience the taste, versatility and tang of Tamarind. It is the perfect ingredient to incorporate in savory and sweet dishes..."

Originating from regions like the Middle East, India, and Africa, tamarind is going global in 2024 as McCormick's Flavor Forecast names it the 2024 Flavor of the Year.

First started in 2020, the Flavor Forecast helps both fans and institutions identify and keep up with the flavors of today and tomorrow. Inspiring culinary innovations and exploration across the globe, the Flavor Forecast for 2024 seems to leave a lot of room for sweet-n-tangy dishes from fast food chains and restaurants.

The 'Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning' is priced at over $5.95 (Image via McCormick)

Taking a quick initiative, McCormick has already unveiled a new spice blend that offers a perfect fusion of these flavors and compliments it with the hotness from Pasilla Chillies. The Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning, which is available on the brand's website, offers a bold blend of spices that can take dishes like sandwiches, milkshakes, nut and snack mixes, fries, potato wedges, pies, salads, dips, margaritas, ribs, chicken, and much more, to the next level.

Ready to deliver a bold flavor statement, McCormick is also partnering up with Black Tap. The exclusive collaboration will focus on putting the new spice blend at the center of several fast food items like chicken burger, fries, milkshakes, and other similar offerings.

Loaded with the godly flavors of the Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning, the new items will be available to enjoy at all Black Tap locations for a limited time, starting next year on February 1, 2024. More details about the collaboration are expected to be revealed next year.