Pepperidge Farm's Goldfish Crisps: Expected launch window, flavors, prices, availability, and more

Pepperidge Farm is ready to expand its snack line as the brand unveils a new range of potato chips called Goldfish Crisps. The new crisps combine the best of Goldfish and potato chips to offer a savory snack that is guaranteed to deliver a crave-worthy snacking experience. Kicking off a new era of Goldfish snacks, the new crisps will be available in three exclusive flavors - Salt & Vinegar, Cheddar, and Sour Cream & Onion.

Set for a nationwide launch by early January, the new snack will be available at all major retailers across the United States. While a confirmed list of the retailers is not available, the stores expected to carry the snacks include - 7-Eleven, CVS Pharmacy, Target, Duane Reade, Gourmet Garage, and Gristedes, among others.

Joining the brand's portfolio of over 20 different cracker varieties, the Goldfish Crisps will be sold at the standard retail price (SRP) of $4.79 each.

The new Goldfish snacks hit stores in early January (Image via Goldfish)

The snack brand announced the launch of the new Goldfish Crisps through a press release on December 7, with Janda Lukin, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

"Goldfish Crisps are the newest addition to the Goldfish family. From Mega Bites to our popular limited-time offerings, we continue to find new ways to satisfy snackers of every age."

Briefing fans about the new potato chip snack, Lukin added:

"With Crisps, we are combining the craveable qualities of chips with the iconic shape and always-baked deliciousness of Goldfish for a brand-new, irresistible and flavorful snack."

Pepperidge Farm's Goldfish Crisps expected to hit stores in January 2024

The Pepperidge Farm-owned brand, Goldfish, which has been continuously evolving its line-up, is finally ready to add another name to the portfolio as the brand introduces Goldfish Crisps.

Aimed at taking on major potato chip brands like Lays and Pringles, the new crisps are made of top-quality potatoes and deliver a crispy and light snack baked in the iconic Goldfish shape.

The first Goldfish snack to be made with potatoes, the crisps can be a perfect snacking partner for people of all ages. Delivering a godly fusion of texture and balanced taste in every bite, the upcoming snack will be available in packs of various sizes.

It is to be noted that, unlike other offerings from the brand, the crisps won't be available in gluten-free variants.

The potato crisps will be available at all major retailers nationwide (Image via Goldfish)

Excited about the upcoming crisps? Here's what the three flavors offer:

Cheddar - It features cheesy Cheddar flavors with a special Goldfish twist. Salt & Vinegar - Classic flavors of sea salt & tangy vinegar for an original snacking experience. Sour Cream & Onion - Savory and mellow flavors for times when you need something different.

As mentioned earlier, the new Goldfish Crisps start at over $4.79 and are set to hit stores nationwide starting this January.