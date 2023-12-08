Gluten-Free Donuts return to the shelves at Aldi: Flavors, Price, Availability, and More

Aldi is making the holiday extra sweet as the chain brings back the gluten-free "LiveGfree" donuts. A perfect dessert for people who have to avoid gluten due to dietary restrictions or allergies, the returning favorites come in three exclusive flavors - Gingerbread, Pumpkin, and Cranberry.

Back on shelves, in stores nationwide, the limited-time dessert can be availed starting as early as this week. Packed in 10.5 oz (297 gram) boxes, each box of donuts costs over $4.49 each. The ready-to-eat dessert can be found at the nearest store or ordered through the chain's website for doorstep deliveries.

The gluten-free donuts are available in stores starting this week (Image via A.)

Announcing the introduction of the LiveGfree donuts and other items as permanent Aldi offerings back in 2014, Chuck Youngstrom, President of the grocery store chain, commented:

"...we have always believed in offering high quality food at everyday low prices. We applied this same philosophy when selecting items to include in our new LiveGfree line of gluten-free products... Shoppers quickly embraced the great taste and affordable prices of LiveGfree products, with many requesting gluten-free products be made available in ALDI stores year round, which is exactly what we did."

All you need to know about Aldi's LiveGfree Gluten-free Donuts

With gluten-related dietary restrictions becoming more common over the years, people are often forced to keep away from their favorite desserts and snacks. While gluten-free snacks and desserts have been relatively easy to come by, the prices for the same can often seem unnecessarily hiked in comparison to their regular counterparts.

As such, Aldi, the pocket-friendly grocer, added the LiveGfree gluten-free desserts, including gluten-free donuts, as permanent offerings on its menu back in 2014. By providing more affordable options for individuals with gluten-related dietary restrictions, LiveGfree donuts enable them to indulge in their favorite treats without concerns about allergies or sensitivity.

The gluten-free, LiveGfree donuts are priced at over $4.49 (Image via Aldi)

Unlike regular donuts made with wheat flour, LiveGfree gluten-free donuts are made with safe ingredients like tapioca starch, cornstarch, and rice flour. Available in popular festive flavors like Gingerbread, Pumpkin, and Cranberry, these donuts come with a decadent sugar glaze coating. The gluten-free donuts are available in the chain's frozen section for over $4.49 and include six donuts in each box.

It is to be noted that the gluten-free donuts are only stocked up once in a while, and every time, they fly off the shelves in little to no time. With the chain yet to hint at how long they will be around, fans are best advised to grab one or more boxes of the limited-time donuts at the earliest possible date.