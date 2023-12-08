Starbucks 50% off Drinks deal: Who can avail, timings, dates, and more

Starbucks is wrapping up the year with some delicious gifts for fans as the chain announced a 50% off Drinks deal. The new deal, which is available under the 'Festive ThursYays' promotion, allows the chain's Reward Program members across the country to enjoy all seasonal drinks and beverages on half-price every Thursday.

Available nationwide starting December 7, the limited-time deal can be availed only between 12 pm to 6 pm. To claim the promotional deal, fans simply have to order ahead by applying the coupon from the offer section.

The deal can also be availed at the nearest store by presenting your in-app coupon to the Barista while placing the order.

Festive ThursYays promotional deal is available starting December 7 (Image via Starbucks)

It is to be noted that the limited-time promotional offer can be availed throughout December, but it may be limited to one discounted drink every week.

Starbucks' 50% off Drinks is claimable throughout December

Starbucks is sharing one last cheer for 2023 as the chain unveiled the new 'Festive ThursYays' promotion. The limited-time promotion, which comes right in time for the festivities, offers all seasonal drinks and beverages at flat discounts of 50% every Thursday of December.

Aimed at people who are busy with holiday shopping, the limited-time promotion offers a quick kick of caffeine to help people keep going through their busy holiday schedules.

The only catch to claiming the deal is that you must already be a Starbucks Rewards program member and that you should only place your orders between 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

Every Thursday, eligible members will find exclusive coupons in the offer section which can be used to place an order for any of the qualifying drinks and beverages.

When ordering ahead, you simply have to complete the order by paying the discounted price and then you can grab your drinks from the selected store.

You can also enjoy the same 50% off deal at any participating store either through the app or by showing the one-day exclusive coupon to the Barista taking your order.

The limited-time deal is available throughout December (Image via Starbucks)

The promotional deal will be available every Thursday in December, i.e.

December 7, 2023

December 14, 2023,

December 21, 2023

December 28, 2023

The exhaustive choice of drinks and beverages that are eligible for this offer include - 'Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, and Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte, among others.'

A complete list of qualifying drinks can be found in the offer section or can be confirmed at the counter.