Starbucks Merry Mint White Mocha: Ingredients, price, availability, and more

Starbucks is reimagining one of its holiday coffees as the chain announced the launch of an all-new Merry Mint White Mocha. Inspired by the fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha, the new beverage features a fusion of flavors from bold ingredients like white chocolate sauce, Espresso, ice, and milk.

Topped with shaved chocolate curls and refreshing Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam, the new drink was made available in stores nationwide starting December 13. Priced at over $8, the new beverage is exclusively available through the chain's app. The refreshing drink can be enjoyed at the nearest participating location for a limited time until December 22.

The new Merry Mint White Mocha hits stores nationwide on December 13 (Image via Starbucks)

While ordering the Merry Mint White Mocha does not need you to be a member of the rewards program, it is always advised to join. The rewards program not only helps you keep up with all such limited-time products but also allows you to earn redeemable stars on all purchases made through the websites or mobile app nationwide.

Starbucks' Merry Mint White Mocha is only available till December 22

Dominating the Starbucks menu for over 20 continuous years, the Peppermint Mocha is finally getting a tough contender as the chain introduced an all-new Merry Mint White Mocha. Unlike the Peppermint Mocha, the new drink is not a peppermint-forward beverage but offers a perfect fusion between the rich flavors of cocoa and coffee with a dash of minty goodness.

Made by blending white chocolate sauce, milk, and the chain's iconic Espresso, the Merry Mint White Mocha comes decorated with a creamy Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam, and chocolate curls for a refreshing beverage experience.

Exclusively available through the Starbucks app, the new beverage can be enjoyed either in grande or venti sizes for over $8 and $9 respectively.

The new Merry Mint White Mocha is priced at over $8 (Image via Starbucks)

With the beverage only being available till December 22, fans may have to try it out at the earliest. Those who don't want to burn a hole in their pocket may have to consider getting the new Merry Mint White Mocha on Thursday, December 21, under the chain's 'Festive Thursyays' promotion.

The limited-time promotion that ends on December 28, allows all reward program members to enjoy a flat discount of 50% on all festive drinks and beverages. The deal which refreshes every week can be availed from the offer section on the chain's app when ordering between 12 pm and 6 pm.