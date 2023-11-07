Starbucks fans seem to be going gaga over another holiday surprise as the chain launched a new Cherry Red Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler last week. Similar to the chain's holiday collection, the new tumbler comes in the festive color of cherry red and has a bold metallic finish to it.

Priced at over $49.95, the limited-edition tumbler is available at participating locations nationwide starting November 1. Fans can get the new Cherry Red Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler from the nearest retail location, including Starbucks stores within Target, Safeway, Airports, hospitals, and more.

The new Cherry Red Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler hits stores nationwide starting November 2 (Image via eBay)

The new Cherry Red Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler was first introduced back in May 2023 and was a sure hit among fans nationwide. However, things don't seem to have changed much this time either as fans are already flocking to stores trying to get their hands on these highly collectible tumblers.

The Starbucks Cherry Red Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler has double wall insulation

The Starbucks X Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler is back in stores in a whole new avatar. Adorned in the festive colors of Cherry Red this time around, the Stanley Tumbler offers a 40-oz drinkware which is perfect for keeping hydrated throughout the day. Featuring double wall insulation, the new tumbler can keep beverages chilled for more than 24 hours.

Similar to other Starbucks X Stanley tumblers, the Cherry Red Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler is also flying off the shelves fast. As per fans who have been trying to get their hands on the limited-edition tumblers, most stores have already run out of stock, while others are seeing long queues of people trying to get even one of these tumblers for the price point of $49.95.

The 40-oz Cherry Red Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler can keep your drinks chilled for more than 24 hours (Image via eBay)

Fans who can't get the new Cherry Red Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler from stores can also try their luck on reselling websites like eBay. While they may be highly overpriced, the limited-edition tumblers can be acquired with little to no hassle when purchasing from trusted sellers on eBay. Most of the listings for the Stanley Tumbler start at over $125 and can go as far as $200, excluding the shipping charges.

People who don't feel like getting them from eBay can either try finding these tumblers at different stores nationwide or check out the chain's limited-time Starbucks holiday drinkware collection. Starting at over $4.95, the new holiday collection offers over a dozen cups and tumblers that are guaranteed to leave you in awe.