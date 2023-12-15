Shake Shack brings back Christmas Cookie Shake: Price, availability, and more

Shake Shack is ready to serve a holiday surprise as the chain announced the return of the Christmas Cookie Shake. Packed with the goodness of sugar cookie frozen custard, the returning favorite aims to add some extra sweetness and glimmer to the holiday season.

Available on the chain's menu starting December 13, the Christmas Cookie Shake can be found at participating locations all across the United States. Priced at over $6.49, the holiday favorite can be enjoyed at the nearest restaurant or from the comfort of your home when ordering online.

The Christmas Cookie Shake is priced at over $6.49 (Image via Shake Shack)

Expected to stay on the chain's menu for a limited time, the Christmas Cookie Shake can be the perfect pick-me-up for the busy holidays. With the chain yet to hint how long the returning shake will be available on the menu, fans may have to try it at the earliest.

Shake Shack's Christmas Cookie Shake is available for a limited time

If you happen to be a fan of sugar cookie dough, you are guaranteed to be hyped for the return of the Christmas Cookie Shake. Reigning on the Shake Shack menu over the last few years, the holiday special features a thick shake that is made with hand-spun sugar cookie frozen custard, and comes with toppings of whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, and crumbled shortbread.

Like other beverages from the chain's menu, the Christmas Cookie Shake is free of high-fructose corn syrup and made with real cane sugar and cage-free eggs. A perfect pairing for a serving of crispy fries or chicken sandwiches, the fan-favorite must be sipped on fast as it may start melting and dripping down.

The Christmas Cookie Shake is only available for a limited time (Image via Shake Shack)

Fans looking forward to enjoying the returning holiday special can order ahead on the Shack App to have the drink ready as they walk into the restaurant. The Christmas Cookie Shake can also be ordered for pick-up or delivery through the Shack app or website.

Packed with over 830 calories, the limited-time shake comes in the chain's 16-ounce cups. As it is made with both dairy and egg ingredients, it may not be a suitable option for those who may have lactose or egg sensitivity.

While the Christmas Cookie Shake isn't available with vegan-friendly customization, several other drinks and food from the chain's menu either feature vegan ingredients on their own or can be customized if required.