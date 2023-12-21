McDonald’s Squishmallows Happy Meal: Items, price, availability, and more

December is getting extra squishy as McDonald’s announces the launch of Squishmallows Happy Meals. Created in partnership with the Squishmallows® brand, the new happy meals come with some of the most iconic Squishmallow characters, like Fifi the Fox, Cam the Cat, and Maui the Pineapple, along with some other surprise characters.

In celebration of the exclusive partnership, the new Happy Meals will also come with everyone's favorite, Grimace, in a squishy avatar. Set for a nationwide debut on December 26, the new Squishmallows Happy Meals will only be available for a limited time or until supplies last.

The Squishmallows Happy Meals hit stores on December 26 (Image via McDonald’s)

Expected to be priced at over $6 and onwards, the Happy Meal boxes will come with at least one of the Squishmallows toys, a choice of a 10-piece McChicken Nugget or a Big Mac, a serving of World Famous Fries, and a drink of choice. Orders for the new meal can be placed at the nearest participating McD restaurant or through the mobile app or website.

The fast food restaurant chain announced the launch of the Squishmallow Happy Meal through a press release on December 19, with Tariq Hassan, McD’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, quoting:

“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now.”

Welcoming fans to the Squishmallows experience, Hassan added:

“This collaboration welcomes McDonald’s and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McD’s Squishmallows Squad.”

It's about to rain Squishmallows as McDonald’s announces the launch of its first Squishmallows Happy Meals. The holiday specials that hit global stores recently have finally made their way to the United States and will be available at all participating locations starting December 26.

While the chain has not confirmed the names of all the Squishmallows toys that will be available with the upcoming Happy Meals, it has been hinted that fans will get to collect over 12 unique toys. Exclusively available till supplies last, the upcoming Happy Meals are guaranteed to entice both McD’s and Squishmallows fans alike.

The Squishmallows Happy Meal Boxes are available for a limited time only (Image via McDonald’s)

Some of the Squishmallows characters that are confirmed to be included in the upcoming meals include:

Fifi the Fox Cam the Cat Maui the Pineapple McD's Grimace Hans the Hedgehog Gordon the Shark

Taking the Happy Meal experience up a notch, the fast-food restaurant chain has partnered with Universal Music Group to deliver unique playlists for each character. Fans can tune in to the special Squish playlists by scanning the QR code printed on each Squishmallows Happy Meal box.

Loaded with songs similar to the unique personalities of the included toys, the playlist can be a perfect companion for digging into the delicious food from the McDonald’s Squishmallows Happy Meal box.