Goldfish limited-edition Hello Kitty-themed Crackers: Flavor, Price, Availability, and More

Goldfish from Pepperidge Farm is ready to celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th birthday as the brand unveiled new Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Graham crackers. Taking inspiration from Hello Kitty's favorite treats, the fresh strawberry shortcake snack delivers Strawberry shortcake's delicious, fruity, and creamy flavors in every bite.

The new snack is hitting stores nationwide starting this month, featuring an assorted mix of baked Hello Kitty and Goldfish-shaped crackers. With a price tag just above $3.69, these limited-edition crackers are accessible at major retailers throughout the United States, like - Target, 7-Eleven, Gourmet Garage, CVS Pharmacy, Duane Reade, and Gristedes, among others. The new snack is also available on the brand's website - shop.goldfishsmiles.com.

The new Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake flavored graham crackers hit stores this month (Image via Goldfish)

The Pepperidge Farms-owned brand announced the launch of the themed crackers through a press release on December 18, with a representative commenting:

“Inspired by one of Hello Kitty’s favorite treats, the new strawberry shortcake-flavored snack comes in classic... and Hello Kitty shapes, boasting notes of vanilla and a hint of sweetness in each bite.”

Goldfish Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Graham Crackers are priced at $3.69

With the globally renowned Hello Kitty turning 50 next year, the celebrations are guaranteed to be no less than epic. As such, the popular snack brand Goldfish has decided to join the birthday bash over a year earlier with the launch of the new Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Graham Crackers.

Bringing together the goodness of Hello Kitty's favorite treat and the snack brand's culinary expertise, the new graham crackers offer a crunchy pass-time snack packed with sweet and fruity strawberry shortcake flavors.

Packed in limited-edition red bags, the new snack features Hello Kitty and the iconic Goldfish shapes. While Hello Kitty may be turning 50 in November 2024, fans across the United States can join this month's celebration with the new crackers. Exclusively available in 6.1 oz (173g) bags, the Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Graham Crackers can be purchased for over $3.69.

The Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Graham Crackers are priced at over $3.69 (Image via Goldfish)

If the Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake flavored graham crackers are not up to your liking, then you can look forward to the return of Frank’s RedHot. Returning to the brand's portfolio as a permanent flavor, the hot sauce graham crackers will hit stores starting in January.

Frank's RedHot crackers feature tangy notes of vinegar and the right amount of heat from aged cayenne peppers to deliver a hot and spicy snacking experience for those who have yet to try them.