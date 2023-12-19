Papa Johns launches new Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust: Price, availability, and all you need to know

Papa Johns is serving a delicious treat as the chain introduces an all-new Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza. Inspired by the chain's popular Epic Stuffed Crust line, the new offering features a bold crust filled with a blend of flavorful mozzarella and garlic-herb ricotta.

Elevated with extra pizza sauce and dippings on the side, the Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza is available on the chain's menu starting as early as December 18. While it will be exclusive to the chain's reward program members for a week, nationwide availability will begin on December 26. Priced at over $14.99, the new offering can be enjoyed as a single-topping option or customized to your liking.

The new Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza is priced at over $14.99 (Image via Papa Johns)

The chain announced the launch of the new stuffed crust pizza through a press release on December 18, with Kimberly Bean, Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation, quoting:

“Papa Johns has made a name for itself in the stuffed crust game by continuing to innovate and offer new flavor combinations that deliver on the quality we’re known for.”

Sharing the excitement about the new stuffed crust pizza, Kimberly added:

“We know fans are looking for more indulgent, savory flavors and deliciously surprising textures, so we can’t wait for them to get a taste of the newest spin on the Epic Stuffed Crust they love.”

Papa Johns is ready to take its Epic Stuffed Crust line to another level as the chain introduces a new Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza. Made with fresh, never-frozen dough, the new pizzas are hand-stuffed with a flavorful blend of best-quality cheeses like garlic-herb ricotta and a blend of mozzarella. Delivering the flavor profile of our favorite calzones, the new pizza comes with a wide range of topping choices that are cooked with an extra layer of pizza sauce and served with a garlic dipping sauce on the side.

Starting at over $14.99, the new stuffed crust pizza can be enjoyed nationwide starting on December 18. While it will first be available to the chain's reward program members only, the Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza will be accessible to regular customers starting December 26. Packing over 350 calories without any customizations, it can be the perfect treat to cure your post-holiday blues. Orders for the new offering can be placed at the nearest restaurant or through the Papa Johns' app or website.

The Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza hits stores on December 18 (Image via Papa Johns)

While the Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza can be enjoyed with ready-to-order one-topping options like sausage and pepperoni, guests can always customize it to suit their taste with a wide range of options, including:

Choice of Sauces - None, Original Pizza Sauce, Alfredo Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, and BBQ Sauce

- None, Original Pizza Sauce, Alfredo Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, and BBQ Sauce Cheese Quantities - Normal, Light, No Cheese

- Normal, Light, No Cheese Additional Cheese - Extra Cheese, 3 Cheese Blend, and Parmesan Romano

- Extra Cheese, 3 Cheese Blend, and Parmesan Romano Choice of Meats - Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Sausage, Anchovies, Grilled Chicken, Salami, Meatball, Canadian Bacon, and Philly Steak

- Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Sausage, Anchovies, Grilled Chicken, Salami, Meatball, Canadian Bacon, and Philly Steak Choice of Veggies - Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Jalapeño Peppers, Pineapple, Roma Tomatoes, and Fresh Spinach

It is to be noted that most of the additional toppings and other customizations may be charged individually. Fans can always choose the amount of toppings to be normal or extra as per their preferences.