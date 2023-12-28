McDonald’s to bring fresh menu additions in January: Items, prices, and all you need to know

McDonald’s fans in the United Kingdom could be looking forward to a year full of surprises, as the chain announces fresh menu additions for January. From the return of fan-favorite burgers to the introduction of curated desserts, the chain's menu next month will be full of bold flavors aimed at enticing both the heart and belly of fans.

Set to hit stores nationwide on January 4, the upcoming menu features at least five returning items, including Steakhouse Stack, Fajita Chicken Wraps, Cheesy Garlic Bites, Cadbury Dairy Milk McFlurry, and Cadbury Caramel McFlurry. Starting at over £1.49, the upcoming menu will be available at all participating locations across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The limited-time offerings start at over £1.49 (Image via McDonald's)

Once launched, the limited-time offerings can be enjoyed at the nearest McDonald’s restaurant, starting as early as 11:00 am every day. Apart from the returning favorites, the chain will also be offering Saver Meal Deals that are perfect for feeding four or more friends and family for over £20. The limited-time meals available under the deal will come with either a Double Cheeseburger or Mayo Chicken, a serving of medium fries, and a drink.

The new McDonald’s menu additions hit stores on January 4, 2024

Although the festivities may be coming to an end, the celebrations are yet to come to a halt as McDonald’s unveils its January menu. Packed with the flavors that fans have come to love over the last few years, the upcoming menu is aimed at embracing the bittersweet memories of the last year as we get ready to welcome 2024.

While the January menu may not be the best for your New Year's resolutions, it is guaranteed to be great for your pockets as the limited-time offerings will be available for as low as $1.49. From savory burgers and chicken wraps to decadent McFlurry flavors and cheesy snacks, the upcoming menu has something to satiate all our cravings.

The limited-time menu hits McDonald’s stores on January 4, 2024 (Image via McDonald’s)

Available on the menu for a limited time, the upcoming offerings include:

Steakhouse Stack (£5.49) - It features two Irish and British beef patties, red onions, crispy onions, black peppercorn sauce, and lettuce, all served on a glazed and toasted sesame-topped bun.

Fajita Chicken Wraps (£3.69) - It features an on-the-go snack that comes with juicy chicken, fajita sauce, onion, tomato salsa, shredded lettuce, and cheese, all wrapped tightly between a toasted tortilla.

Cheesy Garlic Bites (£2.59) - Bite-sized savory snacks made with a blend of Emmental and Mozzarella cheese coated in a garlic herb coating and cooked to perfection.

Cadbury Dairy Milk McFlurry (£1.49 to £1.99) - The chain's iconic McFlurry base is blended with rich Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates. Available in both full size and mini.

Cadbury Caramel McFlurry (£1.49 to £1.99) - It features a vanilla cream base blended with iconic Cadbury Dairy milk chocolates and bold caramel flavors.

It is to be noted that the limited-time offerings are not expected to be available for delivery, hence fans looking forward to enjoying them may have to visit the nearest McDonald’s restaurant or place a pick-up order through the chain's mobile app or website.

While the chain has not hinted at how long they will be available, fans can expect the returning favorites to stick around for over a month or more.