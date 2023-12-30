Aldi to bring back Connellys Strawberry Cream Liqueur in 2024: Price, availability, and more

The season of love may start early at Aldi as the Connellys Strawberry Cream Liqueur hits the store this January. Boasting a lovely shade of pink, the Irish liqueur comes from the region of Laois. Delivering a similar flavor profile to strawberry soft-serve ice cream, the specialty wine has been a holiday favorite over the last few years.

Packed in a beautiful glass bottle of 750 ml, the Connellys Strawberry Cream Liqueur is set to return to store shelves nationwide on January 12, 2024. Priced at over $8.99, the returning favorite will be available in all regions where it is permitted by state laws. Right in time for Valentine's, the Strawberry Cream Liqueur can be purchased for a limited time or until supplies last.

The Connellys Strawberry Cream Liqueur is priced at over $8.99 (Image via Aldi)

While the liqueur seems to be way too good on its own, the rich fruity flavors make it a great choice for dessert and drink recipes, like pastries, cakes, hot chocolate, spiked strawberry shakes, coffee beverages, tiramisu, puddings, and much more.

Connellys Strawberry Cream Liqueur hits Aldi stores on January 12, 2024

From pocket-friendly deals on holiday dinner ingredients to discounts on everyday groceries, 2023 has been a great year for Aldi shoppers across the United States. This trend seems like it is set to continue into the next year as well.

Hitting stores nationwide on January 12, 2024, the wine-based cream specialty liqueur is a delicious beverage that can be best enjoyed chilled in dessert cocktails or after a hearty dinner. Containing an alcohol-by-volume (ABV) level of 13.9%, the Irish liqueur features a rich fruity taste of strawberries and a creamy flavor profile like soft serve ice cream.

The Connellys Strawberry Cream Liqueur will be available on Aldi store shelves across the United States starting January 12, 2024 (Image via Connellys / Mack & Schüle)

A perfect beverage that can be enjoyed either on the rocks or with your choice of snacks and desserts like pretzels, plum cakes, cookies, marshmallows, and more, the returning liqueur can be an ideal companion for winding down after a long week. Priced at over $8.99, the Connellys Strawberry Cream Liqueur will be available at stores for a limited time.

Shoppers who prefer something more 'vanilla' than the Strawberry Cream Liqueur can also consider Connellys Original Country Cream. Available in stores most of the time, the Original Country Cream offers warm flavors of chocolate milk and buttery cookie dough and goes for over $8.99.