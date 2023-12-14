Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit: Taste, where to buy, price, and more

Doritos and Empirical are joining hands for an exclusive collaboration as they unveil the new Nacho Cheese Spirit. Introducing a first-of-its-kind distilled spirit, the new offering delivers the iconic taste and flavors of the popular Nacho Cheese Chips. From the tanginess of the chips to the mellow notes, the new spirit offers it all as a delicious liquor that fans are guaranteed to love.

Available in limited-edition bottles, the new spirit can be purchased nationwide, starting in January. The upcoming Nacho Cheese Spirit will be sold both online and through select retailers in California and New York.

The new Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit is available for pre-order starting December 13 (Image via Empirical)

Priced at over $65, the drink is also available for pre-order starting December 13. Open for a limited time, the pre-orders can be made through the promotional website, doritos.x.empirical.co.

Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit hits stores in January

The two brands introduced the Nacho Cheese Spirit through a press release on December 12, with Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Frito-Lay North America, quoting:

"Doritos is all about disrupting culture and bringing our fans unexpected, bold experiences. We're always pushing our fans to try new things, so we figure it's time we disrupt the spirits category by offering our iconic nacho cheese flavor in a bottle."

Adding how Empirical's freedom to experiment allowed them to convert the popular chips into something new, Lars Williams, Chef/Distiller & CEO, Empirical, commented:

"Empirical is an 'uncategorized' spirits company, so it allows us the freedom to experiment with really interesting flavors and not have to be stuck in a gin box or tequila box or whiskey box. And we can take something that has a unique and amazing flavor... and evolve it into something completely new."

Doritos is now keen for fans to drink its popular Nacho Cheese Chips, as the brand introduces the Nacho Cheese Spirit. Made in collaboration with the spirit specialist, Empirical, the new liquor is infused with several layers of aroma and flavors from real Nacho Cheese Chips.

Further, the spirit has been created through Empirical's innovative vacuum distillation production processes. The vacuum distillation process not only helps retain the essence of the Nacho Cheese Chips but also allows Empirical to preserve the original spectrum of flavors that fans can taste in every sip of the Nacho Cheese Spirit.

The Nacho Cheese Spirit is made through a vacuum distillation process (Image via Doritos)

Available nationwide starting this January, the one-of-a-kind spirit comes in a limited-edition look-through Empirical bottle. The 750ml glass bottle comprises a black cap and features a bold Doritos X Empirical label with the logos of both brands.

Carrying an alcohol-by-volume (abv) rating of 42%, the Nacho Cheese Spirit is strictly meant for adults or those aged 21 years and above.