Fireball Whisky launches Dragnum Classy Collection: Items, prices, availability, and more

Fireball Whisky is gearing up for the gifting season as the brand introduces a new Dragnum Classy Collection. As the name suggests, the new collection is built around the recently launched Fireball Dragnum Cinnamon Whisky and includes other limited edition items like Fireball Dragon Egg Caviar and Crystal Shot Glass Flutes.

Aimed at adding some extra class to the holiday celebrations, the new collection is available at participating retailers and bars across the United States and Canada starting as early as December 12.

The limited-edition Dragnum Classy Collection hits retail liquor stores on December 12 (Image via Fireball Whisky / ReserveBar)

People in select states will also be able to purchase the collection through the brand's e-commerce partner, ReserveBar (https://www.reservebar.com), starting at 10:00 am EST. Priced at over $50, the collection will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis till supplies last.

Fireball Whisky's Dragnum Classy Collection will be exclusively available at ReserveBar

The spirit brand announced the launch of the Fireball Dragnum Classy Collection through a press release on December 5, with Danny Suich, Global Brand Director, Fireball Whisky, noting:

"People were so eager to ditch their champagne for the Dragnum that our mission became even clearer: burn basic and boring holiday traditions to the ground. This year, cinnamon dragon eggs are the new caviar, Dragnum is the new bubbly, and crystal shot glass flutes are the new champagne coupes."

Stressing how the collection can get you through the festivities, Suich added:

"The Fireball Dragnum Classy Collection will get you through any festivity with grace, some dignity and three outrageously spicy conversation starters."

Packed in an elegant black box, the Dragnum Classy Collection is here to sway the hearts of maidens and dragonslayers all across the country. A regal holiday gift box created by Fireball Whisky, the new spirit collection can be availed from certified retailers and bars across the United States and Canada starting December 12. Limited to one box per person, the spirit collection is guaranteed to uncover some hot stories and recipes from fans nationwide.

The Fireball Whisky Dragnum Classy Collection will also be sold online in select states through ReserveBar (Image via Fireball Whisky)

Adding up to the celebratory launch, the Canadian Whisky paired with the collection promises a one-of-a-kind experience. A delicious spirit infused with pleasant cinnamon flavors, the newly launched spirit is already popular among both new and old fans.

Further, with an alcohol-by-volume (ABV) rating of 33, the spirit is perfect for light to moderate drinkers and can be a good choice for holiday gatherings and family parties.

Available for a limited time only, the upcoming collection offers the following limited-edition items:

1. Fireball Dragnum Cinnamon Whisky - A 1.75-litre bottle of delicious cinnamon delight completed with the iconic Fireball logo, classic wire cage, a crinkled foil wrapping, and a topper inspired by wine corks.

2. Fireball Dragon Egg Caviar - Inspired by traditional caviar, it features a sweet-n-spicy flavor profile with strong notes of cinnamon. A perfect pairing for the Fireball Dragnum, it does not include any real fish eggs.

3. Crystal Shot Glass Flutes - A perfect vessel for savoring the delightful goodness of the cinnamon spirit, the elegant glasses are inspired by the champagne flute and are made with real crystal sitting on a crystal stem.

Interested readers who can't find the collection at local retailers and those who live in locations inaccessible by the spirit brand's partners, ReserveBar, can try going for the Fireball Dragnum Cinnamon Whisky instead.

Priced at over $24.99, the delicious Fireball Whisky can be found at major retailers and bars all across the United States and Canada. Similar to other boozy drinks, the spirit is strictly meant for people aged 21 years or above the local drinking age.