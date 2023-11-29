How does the AI silencer by Doritos work? Details about the noise cancellation software explored

Doritos seems to want to fix the munching noises generated by its chips as it recently unveiled a new AI Silencer called the Doritos Silent. The artificial silencer is aimed at gamers and enthusiasts who love the chips while playing. It is a novelty software that filters and/or cancels out over 5,000 different types of munching or crunching sounds that it has built-in.

The noise cancellation software takes the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to dampen the annoying noises. It also offers a clear voice chat to gamers and their teammates. Although it may all seem like a joke, the noise cancellation software is in fact real and is available on the brand's website. As of now, the free software is only available on Windows-based PCs, but may soon be introduced to several other popular gaming platforms.

The crunching noise-cancellation software is available to fans across the globe for free (Image via Dortios)

The popular snack brand unveiled the new crunch cancellation software this week, with Fernando Kahane, Global Marketing Head, PepsiCo, discussing the same. Kahane said that the connection between Dorito fans and the gaming community was "undeniable" noting that both embrace their flavors "boldly and unapologetically."

"D. Silentcrecognizes this bond and demonstrates the brand's continued commitment to innovation and elevating the experience for gamers who choose Doritos," Fernando said.

Powered by AI Doritos Silent software filters over 5,000 crunching noises

With tens to hundreds of Doritos variants, the one thing that is a constant is the delicious flavor and the crunching noises it has. While the crunch is proof of freshness, the noise can often annoy people during gaming sessions or while snacking during boring office meetings.

Thus, the popular snack brand decided to tackle the issue with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and unveiled a new Doritos Silent noise-canceling software. The innovative software is developed in collaboration with the Brooklyn-based company, Smooth Technology. It is aimed to allow fans to enjoy voice chats without having to give up on enjoying a crunchy packet of their favorite chips.

Unlike regular noise-canceling software, the AI-based D. Silent specifically targets the munching and crunching noises that one makes while snacking on the chips. Loaded with over 5,000 crunching noises that have been recorded with the help of over 500 people crunching on the chips, the noise cancellation software functions more or less like a noise gate.

In simple terms, the AI Silencer only allows the vocals to pass through and filters out almost all the crunching and munching noises that match the data fed into it. Although it helps greatly in reducing most of the crunching noises, some of it may still manage to pass through into the microphone. Some of the voice passing through the software also ends up being damped with the overall quality slightly reduced.

While the noise-canceling software is trained exclusively through Doritos chips, Smooth Technology believes that it may work just right with any other chips, crackers, snacks, or raw veggies. Exclusively supported on Windows-based computers for now, the software can be used as long as the PC has a microphone.