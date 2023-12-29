Costco adds Dots Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels to its shelves: Price, availability, and more

Costco is ready to welcome 2024 with a new snack as Dots Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels start appearing in stores. As the name suggests, the new item offers a buttery smooth, twisted pretzel snack, that comes with sweet seasoning of cinnamon sugar. Produced by the Hershey-owned brand, Dots®, the cinnamon Sugar Pretzels can be a perfect snack for your evening cup of coffee or hot chocolate.

Infused with the goodness of quality ingredients like wheat flour, salt, buttermilk, soybean, cinnamon, and dried onion, among others, pretzel snacks can be the best snacking partner for people trying to eat healthy.

Available at Costco warehouses across the United States, the cinnamon pretzels can be availed in a 2.2 lb (35 oz) bag. Priced at over $10, the new snack can be purchased in-store or ordered online with a 2-day delivery guarantee.

The Dots Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels are available at stores across the United States in 2.2 lb bags (Image via HersheyLand)

It is to be noted that the Dots Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels have been flying off the shelves ever since they hit stores and are highly likely to be out of stock right now.

While the restocking is expected to happen within the next few weeks, fans can always check out other pretzel flavors from Dots, like - Original Seasoned, Honey Mustard Seasoned, and Southwest Seasoned.

The 5 oz and 16 oz bags can still be availed from retailers like Walmart and Target for over $4 and $6 respectively.

The Dots Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels are sold at Costco for over $10 (Image via HersheyLand)

Those who don't feel like waiting too long to enjoy the delicious treats can try getting the 5 or 16-oz bags from other retailers or purchase them online from Instacart and Amazon.