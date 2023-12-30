Walmart recalls magnetic balls: Health hazards explored amid risk to children

Walmart is recalling their high-powered magnetic balls because they pose health hazards, and swallowing them has resulted in severe injuries or even death in cases of similar items.

As per sources like the New York Post, the Consumer Product Safety Commission released a recall notice on Thursday, December 28, stating that the product in question is a set of 216 5-millimeter multicolored magnetic balls that are packaged in a clear plastic case and a transportable tin storage box.

The CPSC has alerted the states that the Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets, and Magnetic Stones Building Blocks do not comply with federal magnet requirements.

The organization issued a recall notice for over 4,200 magnetic ball sets on December 28. These sets were only available for purchase on Walmart.com via Joybuy. The CPSC even issued a warning, stating that the kids, in particular, could choke on the magnetic balls due to their size and strength.

Walmart called off the magnetic balls due to the health hazard that they pose

Due to a potential "ingestion hazard" for kids, the magnetic ball sets have been recalled. Over 4000 of the recalled Relax Magnetic Balls were only available online via Walmart's website from February 2022 till April 2023. Customers could buy them for $14 to $15. The product was sold by Joybuy Marketplace Express and was made in China.

Regulators claim that because these balls are more petite than allowed and fit inside the CPSC small parts cylinder, they do not adhere to federal magnet control criteria. The cylinder assesses whether a toy poses a choking or ingestion threat. It is roughly the size of a toilet paper roll tube or a small child's throat.

According to the New York Post and other sources, the CPSC issued a statement that said:

“When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system”.

Addressing the product recall, it further stated that:

“This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death”.

As per India Today, the agency also said:

“Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls immediately, take them away from children”.

The organisation issued several warnings this month regarding a particular Walmart product, which is famous for its deals, for the potentially serious risk that they pose, which led to this recall.

In addition, the same sources have reported that the ex-paramedic-run child safety organization Tiny Hearts warned the parents in October 2023 about the risks of ingesting the "strong" yet "small" magnets.

The CPSC further stated that 2,400 cases of magnet ingestion were treated in emergency rooms between 2017 and 2021. Moreover, seven deaths were linked to magnet ingestion, five of which occurred in the United States and two abroad, although no injuries have been recorded in connection with this recall.

Additionally, the CPSC instructed the customers to cease using the recalled product. These balls can be returned for a refund by contacting Joybuy to obtain a pre-paid label for the goods.

Customers who bought the product for their kids can contact the company via phone from Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm Pacific time at 302-426-4543. Additionally, the company can be contacted online at https://www.walmart.com/seller/16214 or by email at [email protected].