Fact Check: Is the viral ankle monitor for kids real? Tweet debunked

A viral video of an ankle monitor making the rounds on social media has left netizens scratching their heads. The video depicts an ankle monitor named "My First Ankle Monitor" being used to track children. The device allegedly comes with an app that lets parents know about the location and activity of their kids.

However, the entire thing is a hoax. The ankle monitor does not exist, and the viral video is purely satirical. The video was first posted on TikTok by @legbootlegit, who is known to post parody videos of non-existent spoof products. The logo on the top right of the alleged ankle monitor box is also a parody of the original kids' toy brand, Little Tikes.

The ankle monitor video was posted on TikTok by @legbootlegit on Tuesday, August 1, and went on to become a massive hit, amassing over 21 million views on the platform alone. The video was later re-posted across various other social media platforms. One Twitter user, @Bornakang, whose re-post of the video crossed 14.2 million views on Twitter, noted:

"Ain’t no way they putting kids on house arrest lmao."

The @legbootlegit video starts off with a colorful toy-like product named "My first ankle monitor" being pulled from the toy shelf at Walmart. The person behind the video narrates:

"If you're the parent of a young child and you're not getting enough sleep at night, I'm betting it's because your children will not stay in their room. That was my problem too until recently when I found this ankle monitor in Walmart."

Decu @DecNFT @Bornakang Ankle monitor on babies is insane

The person depicts the red, blu, and yellow colored watch-like device getting strapped onto a child's ankle and further states:

"This brand is a godsend, taking a page out of the criminal rehabilitation playbook and applying it to children. The device easily straps onto your toddler's leg and then puts in the work 24/7 to make sure they're staying where they belong."

The truth behind the bizarre ankle monitor

After the initial introduction, when everything appears quite believable, the device takes a turn for the bizarre. The person then talks about certain "awesome" features of the device. The device allegedly comes with an app to map "time out zones," zones where the child is supposed to be, and "no-go zones," where the child is not supposed to go. The person in the video exclaims:

"Now whenever my little juvenile delinquent sneaks out of his room, I get a notification on my phone."

The app was named "tike tracker" (Image via TikTok/@legbootlegit)

The person described the three approaches users of the device could have as a response to the situation. The first two, "screaming at them from your bed" and "bargaining with them to get back in their room," seem like normal approaches. However, the third choice involved the use of the "built-in electrical impulse training tool." The person claimed:

"It's actually kind of therapeutic...for me."

At this point, the bizarre nature of the video (especially the inclusion of the electrical impulse training tool) and the deadpan humor tone of the narrator's voice, is a dead giveaway that the video is a spoof.

The "tike tracker" app (Image via TikTok/@legbootlegit)

Further proof can be noticed if one takes a quick look at the box of the product in the beginning. On the top right corner of the box and on the product itself, it says "little yikes," which is a clear parody of the popular kid's toys manufacturer, Little Tikes.

On the bottom left of the box, one can see statements like,"Make sure that little snot stays in the room" and "Prepare your mini me for its future house arrests." Meanwhile, the bottom of the box, states:

"See back panel for exclusive parole officer discount offer."

"little yikes" (Image via TikTok/@legbootlegit)

TikTok user, @legbootlegit, is known for creating and making videos about spoof or parody products, like his viral McDonald's Charcoal Denim Burger and Snoop Dogg's Uncured Glizzles My Nizzles. Some of his products became so popular, that it's available for sale or for bidding. Bugkiss, a device that allows you to kiss bugs, is the latest in the line and is currently available for pre-order.