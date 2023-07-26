What did Austin Reid do? Texas man found guilty of killing girlfriend's 2-year-old child

On July 19, 2023, 25-year-old Austin Reid was sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son, Lucas Samora, and fatally injuring his own newborn son. ABC 13 reported that in 2019, Austin Reid was in a relationship with Emily Aust, who had the 2-year-old from a prior relationship with Ryan Samora.

Click2Houston reported that on October 6, 2020, Austin and his girlfriend, Emily Aust, were both charged with two counts of injury to a child for physically abusing the 2-year-old in 2019.

According to a press release by Harris County District Attorney's Office, Austin Reid will be in state prison for 50 years for each count of child injury. Visiting District Judge Mike Wilkinson mentioned that the sentences will be served simultaneously, and Austin will be considered for parole after doing his time for at least 25 years.

Austin Reid claimed to be addicted to drugs

A press release by Harris County District Attorney's Office mentioned that on May 19, 2019, Lucas Samora was declared dead at a hospital, after Austin Reid claimed that the child drowned in the bathtub.

Harris County District Attorney's Office reported that the 2-year-old sustained injuries of chronic abuse, including brain bleeds, optic nerve sheath hemorrhaging, spinal cord hemorrhaging, and over 20 cigarette burns. However, at that time, the autopsy could not determine the cause and manner of death.

According to the press release by Harris County District Attorney's Office, during the ongoing investigation into the death of the 2-year-old by the Houston Police Department and Child Protective Services, Austin and Emily Aust had another son.

In January 2020, Austin took the newborn, who was a month old then, to the hospital with a dislocated elbow and told the medics that the child had his arm caught in a laundry basket five days before.

Harris County District Attorney's Office reported that the hospital staff informed authorities that the baby had indications of child abuse, including a brain bleed, broken arm, burns on his fingertips, and other injuries.

According to the press release by Harris County District Attorney's Office, Austin Reid admitted that he was addicted to drugs, including methamphetamine, marijuana, and Xanax, and pleaded guilty to both charges.

Austin Reid fled to Colorado while being out on bail

Harris County District Attorney's Office reported that when Reid was released on bond with an ankle monitor, he got rid of the monitor and escaped to Colorado.

The press release by the District Attorney's Office mentioned that Austin pretended to be his younger brother when confronted by law enforcement in Colorado and also assaulted a police officer.

Click2Houston reported that Austin will be charged in Colorado with at least five felonies.

According to the press release by Harris County District Attorney's Office, the Harris County courtroom was filled with friends and family of the two victims during the sentencing hearing, and once Austin's punishments were announced, the entire courtroom applauded.

A chief in the District Attorney's Child Fatality Division, Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Sawtelle, mentioned that Austin Reid had a history of violence against people, including his father, stepfather, both of the children and an inmate in the Harris County Jail.

Click2Houston reported that Emily Aust has her cases pending and remains in custody, with her next court appearance scheduled in August 2023.