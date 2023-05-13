What happened to Allison Lozano? Harris County officials identify body found inside a suitcase

The body of 39-year-old Allison Lozano was found in a suitcase in North Harris County on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Lozano's identity was confirmed by the medical examiner's office after they ran tests on the remains found inside the suitcase. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said that the case remains under investigation and the cause of the 39-year-old is still unconfirmed.

Trigger warning: This article contains details of a murder that may not be suitable for all. Discretion is advised.

Homicide investigators said that Allison Lozano's body had been intentionally dumped after she was killed at a different location that they are yet to find out. By the time police discovered Lozano's remains, they were in an advanced state of decomposition. The case is being investigated as a homicide and authorities have not disclosed the identities of any potential subject.

The news was shared by multiple media outlets on their social media channels as well in an attempt to help police figure out the details of Allison's murder.

Allison Lozano's body was decomposed beyond any recognition

As reported by Chron, Allison Lozano's body was discovered by a couple walking their dog in the 22800 block of Imperial Valley near Cypress Slough Drive. The couple who found the body flagged down a deputy. Responding officers said the corpse was so badly decomposed they could not identify the person's gender.

The spot where the suitcase was found was described as an empty field near a commercial area.

عباد @Ikhanliving__ Bro wtf is going on in Houston Texas. A dead body found in Harris county .. close to I-45 area in a damn suitcase. Please be careful and stay strapped Bro wtf is going on in Houston Texas. A dead body found in Harris county .. close to I-45 area in a damn suitcase. Please be careful and stay strapped

Upon discovering the body, officers reportedly did an initial examination of the scene. They said that the investigation can only continue after the autopsy reports arrived.

However, as they wait, they hope to receive tips from members of the community regarding Allison Lozano's movements in the past few weeks. They said that if they can determine who Lozano met prior to her death, they may be able to zero in on suspects involved in the brutal slaying.

Harris County, Texas has seen an increase in crimes recently

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the area has seen a rise in homicides in the past few years. He said that the primary cause of murders in the county is gang-related deaths and cases of domestic violence. However, domestic violence, in particular, is a bigger problem as it accounts for nearly 30% of all homicides.

Gonzalez added that while crime rates across the county are going down, the murder rate is higher than it was before the COVID lockdown.

Jason Miles @JMilesKHOU khou.com/article/news/c… #khou11 Do you know what happened to Allison Lozano? She’s the woman found deceased this week inside a suitcase. @HCSOTexas released this photo of the 39 y/o. Cause of death still pending. Call homicide or CrimeStoppers with info. Background via @KHOU Do you know what happened to Allison Lozano? She’s the woman found deceased this week inside a suitcase. @HCSOTexas released this photo of the 39 y/o. Cause of death still pending. Call homicide or CrimeStoppers with info. Background via @KHOU: khou.com/article/news/c… #khou11 https://t.co/eTIBS1S2tP

Gonzalez said that while there is a lot more to it, there are still some areas where crime is higher. He noted that there are certain categories of crimes that are higher in certain areas and jurisdictions.

Despite this, Gonzalez said that he was pleased that the rate of robbery and aggravated assaults had dropped across the county. In an official press release, he told the ABC newsroom that the number of violent crimes is lower than last year. He added that the numbers in 2021 were still lesser than those in 2020. Gonzalez said:

"We are moving in the right direction - downward."

Police are still investigating Allison Lozano's murder and are hoping that some tips from the public could help them.

Poll : 0 votes