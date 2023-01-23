Jasmine Fiore murder: Timeline of events explored

Former model Jasmine Fiore was found dead stuffed inside a suitcase on August 15, 2009 in Buena Park, California. She was mutilated and it took the police three days to determine that the body belonged to her.

Fiore's husband Ryan Jenkins, a former reality TV star who appeared on Megan Wants a Millionaire, was initially charged with murder but could not be questioned regarding the case because a few days after the event, he gave up his own life.

The high-profile murder mystery will be investigated in Investigation Discovery's new true-crime series Playboy Murders. The series will throw light on the scandalous lives of everyone involved in some way with the Playboy world.

The first episode, titled Bunny Meets Bachelor, will air on January 23 at 10PM ET. The description reads:

"When a Playboy party hostess and model is found dead and dismembered in a dumpster, it ignites a tabloid media frenzy; as police investigate her romantic partners, her reality TV star husband heads for the Canadian border."

As you brace yourself to watch the first episode, here's a time-line of events in relation to Jasmine Fiore's case

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a murder and dismemberment. Discretion is advised.

Timeline of events in Jasmine Fiore murder

On August 15, 2009, Jasmine's reality TV star husband Ryan Jenkins complained to the police that his wife was missing. On the same day, an investigation was launched and the police were able to recover the body of a mutilated woman stuffed inside a suitcase. However, they were yet to determine whose body it was as the body was in bad shape. Fingers were chopped and teeth were broken. Three days later, on August 18, 2009, investigators confirmed that the body belonged to Jasmine Fiore.

The serial number on her breast implants helped the police identify the body. She had been strangled to death.

Jasmine Fiore was a 28-year-old model and a budding entrepreneur. She wanted to start her own gym and physical training center. Fiore also worked as a body-painted model.

Meanwhile, a day after Fiore was reported missing, Jenkins decided to flee the country. He reportedly crossed the border and returned to his hometown in Canada. The reality TV star checked into a hotel in the neighbouring country with his half-sister.

With the discovery of Jasmine's mutilated body, the police could smell foul play and the murder was further investigated.

Two days before Jasmine Fiore was killed, on August 13, 2009, the pair traveled to San Diego, California, on August 13, 2009, to attend a poker tournament. They checked into a hotel in the same city.

Fiore's husband Ryan Jenkins was initially charged with his wife's murder. (Image via Twitter)

The next day, on August 14, 2009, Fiore and Jenkins left to spend time together at a nightclub. CCTV footage from the nightclub revealed the two of them enjoying their time at 2AM.

Two hours later, further footage from the hotel where the star couple was staying revealed that Jenkins had returned to his room without Fiore. The investigators thus got a clue as to what might have happened. Ryan Jenkins was charged with murder.

But before they could question Jenkins about his involvement in the murder of his wife, he took his own life. Jenkins hung himself in the same hotel where he was staying with his half-sister in Canada.

His body was found hanging on Ausgust 23, 2009.

For further details, watch the first episode of Investigation Discovery's new true-crime series Playboy Murders at 10PM on January 23. The episode will also stream on Discovery+.

Poll : 0 votes