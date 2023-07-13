Who is Blair Featherman? Financial status explored as Colorado poolside racist addresses viral TikTok video

Blair Featherman has been identified as the woman who recently went viral for yelling racial slurs at a Latino family at a pool party in Lakewood, Colorado. She appeared to lose her cool with the family, and a video of her alleged aggressive behavior surfaced online. The exact date of the incident is still unknown, but the video was uploaded on Twitter on July 5 by @Tim_Tweeted.

Featherman is an art consultant and interior designer who specializes in Feng Shui home design. Featherman also owns a home design company dedicated to Feng Shui and calm spatial energy. Moreover, she formerly worked with the Masters Gallery in Denver.

MEAWW recently published a report on Blair's court filings. It is revealed that the lady filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

Blair Featherman’s bankruptcy reports come to light amidst her viral TikTok video

According to MEAWW, Blair Featherman claimed $1,440 for her unemployment status in 2018. She also took $263 in student loans. Additionally, she owed the Colorado Department of Revenue $1,500 and the IRS $17,000 in federal income taxes. Later, she filed for bankruptcy.

This happened after she was left with $100 in her checking account. She also had a nominal $20 in cash. It was reported that she earned $14,088 in 2018. She also obtained $42,670 the previous year. The mother of two also received $31,200 in child support in 2018 and $37,440 in 2017.

She owed over $39,000 in lawyer fees. She was also in debt to a payday loan firm and several credit card companies. With the given information, it is concluded that her financial condition is not at all stable. Her bankruptcy case was settled in the June of last year.

How did Blair Featherman react to the incident?

A video of Blair recently went viral where she was seen yelling at a Latino family enjoying their time at a Lakewood swimming pool. She can also be heard complaining about the size of the gathering. She was overheard shouting and criticizing the group and saying:

“Yes, it's true. You have a f****** Mexican party in a pool. Trash.”

The entire incident led to her being labeled as a racist Karen on the internet. Furthermore, after the word of the incident spread, the Masters Gallery issued a statement stating that they had not employed Blair in over 5 years. Moreover, they also opposed any actions or remarks displaying intolerance or prejudice. The gallery went on to say that it promotes "artists and people of all backgrounds."

Additionally, they also said that:

“It has come to our attention that a former employee has appeared on social media expressing hateful and offensive statements”.

When the video went viral, many were quick to criticize her for her statements. In response to the entire affair, Featherman gave an interview to a British news agency, which was quoted by MEAWW. According to the report, she said:

“I have been trying to stay silent and not comment about this, but there are things the video doesn’t show. “I’m not a racist. It was deceptively edited and put together to tell a narrative that isn’t true.”

Blair Featherman also alleged that she was condemned by the Latino group after claiming that they were breaking the complex's rules by having too many people at the pool.

