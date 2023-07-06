"She has nerve to call anyone trash": Lakewood Colorado woman garners backlash for racist rant against Latino family in viral video

A Lakewood, Colorado woman has gone viral after a video of her cussing at a Latino family circulated on social media platforms like Twitter. On July 5, a netizen, with the handle @Tim_Tweeted, posted a video on Twitter, after @jadeseries uploaded the video on TikTok for the first time.
In the video, a woman can be seen yelling at a group enjoying family time at a swimming pool in Lakewood, Colorado, and complaining about the size of the group. After watching the video, social media users tagged the woman as "Karen" right away, labeling her as "racist" as well. The woman, though, has not yet been identified.
This entire incident caused social media users to criticize her and condemn her for her actions and words, with one user commenting how she should not have the "nerve to call anyone trash," given her inappropriate and insensitive outburst.
Viral video of Lakewood woman gains more than one million views, netizens enraged with her comments
The video of the Lakewood woman was shot by a man, who appeared to accidentally walked into the woman when her rants began, thus capturing the entire incident. Meanwhile, the group in question were having a family pool party, according to the Twitter user who uploaded the footage on the social networking platform. In the viral clip of 56 seconds, the woman can be seen saying:
"Yes, it's true. You have a f****** Mexican party in a pool. Trash.”
Soon enough, she moved to justifying her actions and words, claiming that she lived in the apartment, which gave her the power to judge others’ actions. When people walked up to her to ask about the incident, she cursed at them as well. However, as soon as she realized that she was being recorded, she said:
"You can't do that. You can't just record me.”
The "Karen" quickly smacked the phone out of the person's hand, who was filming the video. Reportedly, soon after that, cops showed up and took her with them.
Needless to say, the clip attracted a lot of backlash from Twitter users.
This Lakewood incident highlights the problem of racism in the country
The Lakewood, Colorado incident is not the first time when different ethnic groups of color and race have had to face racism. During a congressional hearing last week, Senator John Kennedy supported the military intervention in Mexico against drug cartels, making an offensive statement about the country:
"Without the people of America, Mexico, figuratively speaking, would be eating cat food out of a can and living in a tent."
This prompted Mexico's Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, to tag Kennedy as racist.
This attitude is not limited to politics alone, and extends to other avenues as well. In fact, in sports too, people have been at the receiving end of similar racial slurs and comments. Recently, during Real Madrid's 1-0 loss to Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium in Spain's La Liga, Vincius Jr., the Brazilian forward, was exposed to racist comments from the fans of the opponent team.