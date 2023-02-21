What did Camille Lewis and John Miles do? Oklahoma parents charged over alleged child abuse

On February 7, 2023, an Oklahoma mother named Camille Lewis was arrested in connection to child abuse charges. She and her husband, John Miles, were taken into custody and have been charged with two counts of child abuse by injuring, torturing, maiming, and three counts of child neglect. As per the authorities, Camille Lewis had two children, of which one died and one was left malnourished.

The authorities reported that Camille Lewis claimed that the couple's 11-year-old son ran away. However, police are currently treating it as a homicide investigation. The case surfaced when the children’s grandmother reported her grandson missing on January 27, 2023. Furthermore, she said that her granddaughter has been a victim of continued s*xual abuse.

Trigger warning: This story contains potentially disturbing crime details. Reader caution is advised.

Camille Lewis was arrested in suspicion of child abuse of her own children

An Oklahoma couple was arrested in connection to the possible death of one of their children. The children’s grandmother believed that the boy who went missing is possibly dead by now. She reported the children missing on January 27, 2023.

The grandmother informed the police about Camille Lewis’ 13-year-old daughter, and said that she was s*xually harassed constantly and was “skin and bones from malnourishment.” Lewis’ husband, John, is reportedly the stepfather of the children. The couple reportedly locked the kids in different closets without access to food. Moreover, they had also allegedly beaten the children up with cords and belts.

According to the girl, back in March 2021, she heard her mum, Camille Lewis, crying and begging for her younger brother to wake up. She was then told by Lewis that her brother had a seizure and died. The mother also reportedly told her daughter that she did not want to take him to the hospital because “they did not want to be in trouble.”

Tulsa police arrested John Miles and Camille Lewis on Wednesday, and the two are accused of abusing a 13-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother.

Camille’s partner, John, reportedly offered the 13-year-old food for s*xual favors

According to the 13-year-old girl, when Camille Lewis told her that her brother passed away in her arms, the boy was buried in a park. According to cops, Lewis admitted to child abuse and that she had caused scars on her 13-year-old daughter’s body. However, she claimed to have not seen her son in the past two years after he fled. Police spoke about the condition the 13-year-old was in and reported:

“The girl said at times she has to urinate/defecate in a bag/cup in the closet. She said that sometimes she and her brother would be forced to sleep in an igloo-style doghouse in the backyard and exercise outdoors in very cold weather.”

The girl further reported the officers about John, who allegedly offered her food for s*xual favors. Police are currently investigating the case, and have ruled the brother’s case as a homicide. According to authorities, the couple might face additional charges depending on the outcome of the investigation.

