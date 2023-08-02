What happened to Bob Kelly? Fox 29 reporter sustains injuries from TikTok challenge assault

Fox 29 reporter Bob Kelly recently became a victim of an assault that left him with a black eye. This happened after he was hit in the face by an individual at the Oar House Pub on August 1, 2023. Bob's injured eye was spotted by the audience when he came on air on Tuesday and he revealed that it was the result of a TikTok challenge.

Kelly was immediately hospitalized after the incident and he had to get treatment for his injuries. Bob later appeared on Good Day Philadelphia where he addressed the entire experience, adding that it was similar to what happened to Cardi B recently.

Bob Kelly did not reveal anything about the TikTok challenge he was speaking of and no one has shared any video related to the incident on social media so far.

Bob Kelly updated his fans about his condition through Good Day Philadelphia

Bob Kelly's swollen left eye raised concern among the public when they saw him on air. However, he revealed during his appearance on Good Day Philadelphia on Tuesday that it was the result of an assault incident.

He stated that a man was filming a TikTok challenge at the Oar House Pub on July 30, 2023. Kelly said that the man first threw water and then punched him. The incident was witnessed by everyone present inside the pub and the man ran away from the spot.

However, he was chased by security and was caught near the bar and was found to be a local residing in the town of Sea Isle. Meanwhile, police and an ambulance also arrived on the spot.

Bob Kelly then thanked everyone who was calling and texting, enquiring about his condition through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. He said that the incident is being investigated but he expects that such incidents won't be repeated again.

TikTok is yet to issue a comment on the challenge and the police department has not disclosed the identity of the person arrested.

Cardi B was the victim of a similar incident a few days ago

Singer-rapper Cardi B was performing in Las Vegas on July 29, 2023, when someone from the crowd threw a drink at her. This infuriated the singer who threw her microphone at the person in response. She also began yelling at the woman who had targeted her.

While security arrived at the spot to control the situation, Cardi took the microphone and continued performing. It remains unknown if any action was taken against the woman who tossed the drink at Cardi.

A day before the incident, Cardi was at Drai's nightclub where her performance was reportedly interrupted by the DJ. She reportedly threw the microphone at the DJ which was recorded in a TikTok video.

Similarly, singer Bebe Rexha was also a victim when she was hit by a phone while performing at a concert on June 18, 2023. The incident left her with a bruised face alongside a bandage on her eye.