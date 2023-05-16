What did Seun Kuti do? Police assault video goes viral as son of afrobeat legend is arrested

Well-known musician and singer Seun Kuti landed himself in trouble after hitting a police officer, following which he was arrested. The incident happened in Lagos on Saturday and police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin reported that Kuti surrendered himself at the police station.

The incident was also captured on video as Kuti was spotted quarreling with a police officer and pushing him.

At one moment, Kuti was walking back towards his car and while the officer followed him, Kuti pushed the officer again and slapped him. All those who were present at the spot went toward Kuti and tried to calm him down.

Seun Kuti reveals the reason behind hitting the police officer

Seun Kuti's assault video has been grabbing the internet's attention and netizens have been trying to understand the reason behind his actions. To give a clarification on the incident, Kuti posted a tweet on May 14 where he wrote:

"He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I do deny chase clout. He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job."

Kuti shared another tweet where he wrote that he does not have any problem with the investigation being conducted into the matter and would pray for the wrong person to get indicted.

According to IG of Police Usman Alkali, acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority won't be tolerated and all those responsible for such acts shall be brought to justice.

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin also shared a statement confirming Kuti's arrest and added:

"The ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved."

Seun Kuti's father was also a musician

Seun Kuti's father Fela Kuti started developing an interest in music at a very young age. His father was a member of a band called Egypt 80 and he also later joined the band when he was only nine years old.

Seun trained himself as a saxophonist and percussionist and following his father's demise in 1997, he decided to continue the successful journey of the band by taking over as its head. He started working on his music at the age of 18 but never performed his work on stage.

He included his innovations in his music which were mostly referring to African traditions and cultures. His first recording, Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80, was released in 2008 and it received positive reviews from critics. Seun went on tour at various places around the world, including Los Angeles, Tokyo, Detroit, Paris, and more.

Egypt 80 then released another project titled A Long Way to the Beginning in 2014. Seun Kuti has been featured in Sinead O'Connor's album titled I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss, released in 2014.

