WATCH: Texas police department issues apology as video of cop taping bag of milk goes viral online

The Texas Police Department issued an apology last week after a bizarre video showed a police officer taping a clear bag containing milk to the front door of a man, who he allegedly ascertained to be the rightful owner of the substance.

JR, a local radio host for KRBL in Lubbock, Texas, shared the now-viral video on social media last Wednesday, October 12, after the incident was captured on his doorbell camera. In the post, the seemingly perplexed radio host asked if he was the subject of a practical joke upon finding a bag of milk taped to his front door.

Flooded with queries in connection with the clip, on Wednesday, October 12, in a Facebook post, the Lubbock Police department in Texas issued a clarification and stated that the officer in the video was under the impression that he was only doing his job when he taped the bag to the radio host's door.

Texas Police Department stated that the "officer thought he was doing a good deed"

According to the Lubbock Police Department in Texas, one of their unidentified officers was responding to a call in the 5200 block of Bangor Avenue on Tuesday, October 11, at around 7:30 pm that said a person had found a bag containing an “opaque white liquid that appeared to be milk” at their doorstep. The caller reportedly named the Texas radio host as the owner of the bag.

After JR posted about the incident on social media, the Texas Police Department issued an apology.

It read:

“Although the officer thought he was doing a good deed, based on the video footage captured, we recognize that this was not the best course of action. We apologize for any confusion the video may have caused without knowing the full story!”

JR "started to worry" after he checked his doorbell camera

The local radio personality narrated the event as he mentioned that he was asleep when the police officer knocked on his door. The video he shared saw the officer returning the bag at around 10:30 pm. In an interview with the local news website Everything Lubbock, JR said that he was leaving for work when he found the bag hanging on his door at around 7:30 am on Wednesday.

After finding the bag at his doorstep, JR, baffled by the contents of the bag, checked his doorbell camera and saw a police officer at the scene. The radio host told a local news outlet that he was alarmed at the discovery and began to worry that he was in trouble with the authorities.

He said:

“It was a police officer who put it there. I was pretty floored by this. I started to worry I was in trouble. I’m not sure where my mind went at that point. Like, is this how they mark someone who’s done a crime?”

To allay his concerns, JR called the police department, and a dispatcher told him that a girl named “Sarah” asked a police officer to return the bag of milk to its owner.

He added:

“They thought I was its owner. I don’t understand why any owner would want this milk back, and I don’t know how taping it to the door preserves this milk anyway.”

The video JR posted on his social media account has garnered over 10 million views.

