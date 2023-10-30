"Makes a mockery of working class jobs": Charli D'Amelio Walmart video sparks outrage online 

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio is facing the internet’s wrath after seemingly cosplaying as a Walmart employee for a day. The influencer recently worked as a cashier at the corporation to promote her family's latest endeavor, Be Happy Snacks Popcorn, a healthy popcorn brand. However, not many were pleased to see the millionaire's cosplay.

Social media user @MediaverseCU took to X (formerly Twitter) to point out how D'Amelio was making "a mockery of working class jobs":

Netizen responds to the controversial promotional video (Image via X)

Charli D'Amelio and her family recently launched their own snacks collection, Be Happy Snacks Popcorn. According to People magazine, the treats are exclusively sold at Walmart and their official website. The lineup includes gluten free popcorn in unique flavors like Cotton Candy, Maple Bacon, Parmesan Garlic, and Nice Spice.

To promote the same, the D'Amelio family released a video of Charli D'Amelio working at Walmart. The TikTok dancer was seen wearing Walmart’s signature blue vest, stocking the shelf and scanning her popcorn at the cash register.

Expand Tweet

The video was quick to go viral across social media platforms. Popular X gossip page Pop Crave tweeted the aforementioned clip. At the time of writing this article, it had amassed over 90 million views.

Netizens put Charli D'Amelio on blast following Walmart video release

Internet users relentlessly slammed the social media personality on X. Many were displeased to see the 19-year-old pretending to work as an employee. A few reactions to the video read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following the video's release, Charli and her sister Dixie D'Amelio featured in another video where the two were seen yet again acting like they were working at Walmart.

Expand Tweet

Charli D'Amelio has come under fire in the past as well

This is not the first time the social media sensation has been criticized for being tone-deaf. In November 2020, Charli D'Amelio garnered immense backlash online for expressing disappointment for not having 100 million followers on TikTok. On her Dinner With the D'Amelios series, she complained:

“Ugh, I just wish I had more time because imagine if I hit 100 mil one year after hitting a mil.”

In response, fellow content creator James Charles quipped:

“95 million not enough for you?”

The Connecticut-native also left the internet outraged after turning her nose on celebrity chef Aaron May’s cooking. In the same episode as mentioned above, May explained that he had served “classic paella” that was a “good omen of good luck and fortune.” Charli responded to this by calling him a “liar.”

Several celebrities have been criticized for seemingly being out of touch with reality in the past as well. Reality stars Kylie and Kris Jenner were relentlessly mocked online after forgetting how to use a credit card machine at a grocery store, Kim Kardashian became the topic of debate after infamously asking people to “get your f*cking a*s up and work” and Kourtney Kardashian Barker also fell under critic’s radar after staging a photoshoot at a truck stop.

Everything to know about Be Happy Snacks Popcorn

Be Happy Snacks Popcorn was created by Charli, Dixie, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio. The brand’s name was reportedly inspired by Dixie D’Amelio’s song Be Happy. According to Snacks And Bakery, the treats retail for $3.98.

The popcorn is reportedly made with natural ingredients and has no artificial colors or flavors.

The snacks were created alongside Trusted Influencer. Speaking about the collaboration, Trevor Drinkwater, the CEO of the organization, stated:

“It is amazing to experience first-hand the speed in which the Creator Economy is taking form and impacting consumption. We are excited to be working with The D'Amelio Family and in collaboration with major national retailers such as Walmart to avail these products nationally in an authentic way.”

The treats had been released at the time of writing this article. Charli D'Amelio is yet to address the backlash she has recently garnered.