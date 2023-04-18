Krispy Kreme Cookie Blast Doughnut Collection: Where to buy, varieties, availability, and other details explored

Krispy Kreme is all set to introduce an all-new item catering to those who enjoy both, cookies and doughnuts. The company launched its new Cookie Blast range on Monday, with a variety of doughnuts created in collaboration with Chips Ahoy and Oreo. The new collection will be available for a limited time beginning April 17 at participating locations in the United States.

Krispy Kreme has previously collaborated with other cookie brands including Nutter Butter, Good Humor Ice Cream Treat, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and more. They've even put an entire Twix bar inside a doughnut before and customers can't wait to check out their new offerings.

Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer of the brand, said in a press release:

“Imagine your favorite doughnut with two CHIPS AHOY!® cookies inside it. We made that a reality. Our new Cookie Blast collection is in partnership with CHIPS AHOY!® and OREO® will blow away cookies and doughnut lovers."

Here's a listing of the new Cookie Blast collection from Krispy Kreme and their descriptions

The new Cookie Blast collection comprises three all-new doughnuts and one returning sweet treat that is filled and topped with Oreos and Chips Ahoy cookies. The collection includes the OREO and CHIPS AHOY! Cookie blast doughnut, CHIPS AHOY! Candy blasts doughnut, CHIPS AHOY! Cookie dough Kreme doughnut, and the OREO Cookies & Kreme filled doughnut.

Check out the descriptions of each doughnut here:

OREO and CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Blast Doughnut: This is sure to be an explosion of cookies. This doughnut is filled with two delicious CHIPS AHOY! cookies and OREO cookies & KREME filling. It is dipped in cookie dough icing and cookie pieces. Finally, it’s decorated with an OREO Cookies and Kreme dollop, a CHIPS AHOY! cookie, and an OREO cookie

CHIPS AHOY! Candy Blasts Doughnut: This Original Glazed® doughnut is dipped in cookie dough icing. Customers can enjoy it as it is topped with milk chocolate candy gems, cookie pieces, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Dough Kreme Doughnut: This is a delicious doughnut filled with CHIPS AHOY! Cookies & Kreme filling. It is dipped in chocolate icing and cookie dough icing. A crunch element is then added to the doughnut as it is topped with CHIPS AHOY! mini cookies.

OREO Cookies & Kreme Filled Doughnut: This is a doughnut filled with OREO cookies and Kreme™ filling. It is dipped in chocolate icing, topped with OREO cookie pieces, and drizzled with icing.

In brief about Krispy Kreme

With its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, Krispy Kreme is one of the world's most adored and well-known sweet treat companies. The company's signature Original Glazed Doughnut is well-known for its fresh-from-the-oven, melt-in-your-mouth flavor.

The brand is present in over 30 countries thanks to its network of fresh doughnut restaurants and relationships with top retailers. The company aims to touch and enhance lives with the delight of Krispy Kreme, which governs how they operate. This is evident in the brand's love for customers, communities, and the world.

