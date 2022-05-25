Oreo x Ritz: Where to buy, release date, price and everything to know about the unexpected cookie-and-cracker-sandwich 

Oreo and Ritz have come together to create a unique snack. The brands will be collaborating to make half and half sandwich biscuits that will have the chocolate cookie on one end and the salty cracker on the other. Even the cream between them will have two layers.

The product will have very limited quantities and will only be available for a limited time starting May 26.

Oreo and Ritz are excited about their collaboration

The Oreo side of the sweet and salty sandwich will have the brand's iconic white buttercream, while the Ritz side will have cheese and peanut buttercream. Both the creams will join each other at the centre of the sandwich. The motto of the partnership is, "opposite attracts."

However, fans will not be able to find the product in any stores. The item will only be available on the website Oreo.com/Ritz. There is no price set on the item, and customers will only have to pay a $3.95 cost of shipping.

The product will be available to order from May 26 at 12 noon EST, but it won't be available for long. The companies have dropped a very limited quantity of 1000 packets, and customers will have to be very vigilant if they want to grab a pack.

The offer expires on July 5, but it is doubtful if the stocks will last that long.

Alexis Yap, senior brand manager for The Ritz, expressed the company's excitement over the collaboration by saying:

"Over the past few years, Ritz has been exploring innovative partnerships and experiences to spark excitement around our iconic, buttery cracker. We couldn't resist the opportunity to collaborate with our friends at Oreo on a snack that's a part salty cracker, part chocolate cookie, and entirely delicious. This is a collab our fans won't want to miss!"

Sydney Kranzmann, senior brand manager for Oreo, echoed a similar sentiment. She shared:

"We are constantly exploring playful ways to excite our fans, from innovative limited-edition flavors to unexpected collaborations. This product marks our first product collaboration with our friends at Ritz and we can't wait to hear what our superfans think about this new take on the classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter!"

Both brands share the same parent company

Oreo started the business in 1912 while Ritz was founded in 1934. However, both the brands are now owned by Mondelez. Mondelez owns many other popular brands like Chips Ahoy!, Toblerone, Trident and Cadbury.

The collaboration is said to be a marketing scheme, with the aim of shocking or intriguing customers and having them talk about the brand. Which in return will attract attention to the brands.

According to reports, Mondelez's shares rose 0.75% to $62.50 after falling 5% in the last week after the collaboration was announced. The product is already going viral on Twitter. People who are unable to get their hands on the product can simply buy the products separately and sandwich them together.

Edited by Somava