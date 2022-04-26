What is Hot Cookie Hour? Disney World eatery sells sweet dish twice per day for only an hour

Visitors are flocking to Gideon's Bakehouse in Disney Springs to get their hands on a warm cookie delicacy. The must-visit food eatery hosts "Hot Cookie Hour" every day during which they sell their "fresh from the oven" confections with a scoop of ice cream.

The food item was recently featured in a video post by Disney Food Blog (@disneyfoodblog) on Instagram. The video began with the question,

"Have you heard of Hot Cookie Hour in Disney World?"

The Hot Cookie Hour happens only twice a day

Hosted by the popular confectionery, Gideon's Bakehouse, the Hot Cookie Hour happens twice a day, from 2 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 8 pm. They serve an original, freshly-made chocolate chip cookie, topped with Kelly's homemade vanilla ice cream, for a price of $10 in these time slots. The biscuits are piping hot and they melt the ice cream, creating a decadent concoction of delicious chocolate with creamy ice cream.

The video gave a glimpse of the bakehouse located in Disney Springs in Orlando. It also warned viewers about the high demand for the item and showed a long queue waiting for their turn.

You should know that there is a considerable crowd during regular hours as well in case you want to try some of their other baked goods.

According to Gideon's official website, the store opens at 10 in the morning, but visitors start to queue for an entry as early as 9 am. The line in front of the establishment can reach long enough to block other eateries. To keep this from happening, the outlet switches to a virtual queue after reaching a certain length.

The waiting time to enter the eatery varies from regular weekdays to weekends and holidays. On a normal weekday, visitors may have to wait around two hours before getting a chance to try their desserts, and it can can go up to five hours on weekends or holidays. Moreover, limited editions and specials sell out faster than other items, which means visitors have to be early if they wish to try the special item.

More about Gideon’s Bakehouse

Gideon's Bakehouse is a successful bakery situated in Orlando, Florida. The store opened its doors in October 2016 with a budget of $800. Within weeks, items from the bakery started to go off the racks as soon as they were made, landing the eatery in multiple magazines and features.

The store made an entry into the Walt Disney World Resort with its first flagship at Disney Springs.

According to the bakery's creator Steve Lewis, he "purchased what he thought was an antique cookbook published in 1898." But the book held a surprise. It had faded notes and doodles on the margins, and seemed to belong to a person named Gideon. Lewis felt that Gideon was a little boy who aspired to become a baker, which is why he decided to name his eatery "Gideon’s Bakehouse."

The Victorian-themed bakery specializes in creating handmade desserts in flavors like candied walnuts, pistachio toffees, coconut caramel, and more. They are known for selling cookies that weigh almost half a pound each.

