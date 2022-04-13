Nestle Toll House to release cookie dough stuffed with fudge and caramel: Release date, where to buy, price and everything to know about the new flavors

Nestle is here to make summer even sweeter. And not just with any cookie dough, but a newly concocted combination of stuffed cookie dough. Available in two impossible-to-resist flavors, the jumbo-sized cookie will provide a deep and oozing burst of fudgey flavor at its center.

The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with a Fudge Filling and the Double Chocolate Cookie Dough with a Salted Caramel Filling are the two combinations that the stuffed cookie dough will be available for purchase in at retail shops this summer. This is yet another delight for people with a sweet tooth as there has been a sudden surge of new flavors being introduced from various brands, with KitKat’s new Blueberry Muffin flavored bars, Krispy Kreme’s Glazed Cinnamon Rolls, and many more exciting flavors taking over the sweet treat options this year.

Everything to know about Nestle Toll House's stuffed cookie dough

What is better than cookie dough? It’s stuffed cookie dough, obviously. This seems to be the mantra that Nestle has this summer. The iconic cookie brand has always been at the center of all cookie-related innovation over the past few years, from its limited edition Valentine's Day chocolate chip cookie dough to bite-sized filled baking truffles that came out just this year. And from the looks of it, this summer will be no different.

The newly introduced stuffed cookie dough's first flavor involves a chocolate fudge filling inside the already chocolatey chocolate chip cookie dough. What this means is that along with the mouth-melting chocolate chips in the cookie dough, there will be more rich, thick chocolate oozing out from the center of the cookie.

The second flavor packs a classic mix of flavors in the form of double chocolate cookie dough filled with salted caramel, blending the sweetness of chocolate with salt perfectly. All that is needed to make these “ooey-gooey” cookies perfect is to simply put them in a preheated oven and they are ready.

However, these jumbo-sized stuffed cookie doughs will only be sold in numbers of four per box in retail grocery stores throughout the country. The suggested price for these chocolatey offerings is $3.99, but prices are expected to vary depending on the location of sale. Unfortunately, the only catch with Nestle Toll House’s recent innovation is the wait time. To get their hands on these delicious cookies, customers will have to wait until July 2022 when the packets of four hit shelves nation-wide.

