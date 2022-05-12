Oreo partners with PFLAG National to sell Pride cookies: Everything to know about the limited-edition pack 

Oreo is celebrating this year's Pride month by dropping a limited edition Pride Pack in partnership with PFLAG National. The brand has shown its support for the LGBTQ+ community time and again.

The Pride Pack will be adorned with rainbow colors and positive messages from supporters and allies. The brand explained the Pride collaboration saying,

"Oreo is committed to fostering inclusivity and championing the idea that, collectively, we can help make the world more accepting, affirming, and compassionate place."

Oreo wants everyone to share encouraging words with their LGBTQ+ friends

This is the third time the brand has worked with PFLAG National, which describes itself as "the largest organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies."

Oreo has decorated the outer packaging of the cookies with touching messages from LGBTQ+ allies. The words of encouragement on the pack are meant to be "personalized notes of allyship before sharing cookies with their loved ones."

While talking about the packaging design, the brand said:

“It reinforces the importance of active allyship by transforming the cookie pack exterior into a beautifully decorated canvas full of authentic words of love for the LGBTQ+ community sourced from real, lifelong allies.”

There is an empty section on the pack for friends and family to add a short personalized message of their own. It is captioned,

"Real words from proud allies, add yours."

Furthermore, the cookies inside the pack have the word "Proud" embossed on them.

The collboration product comes in the form of their classic, kosher, chocolate wafer cookies with the original creme. It is currently available online on the Walmart website, at a price of $4.28 for a 15.25 oz pack. The cookies will start selling in retail stores from May 18, 2022.

The brand has been supporting the LGBTQ+ community in various ways

Back in April, the company created a two and a half minute short film showcasing and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The video was directed by Alice Wu and featured a young person trying to come out to their extended family. Depicting a heartwarming and beautiful story, the video ended with the text,

"Coming out doesn't happen just once."

The brand posted the video on Twitter with the caption:

"It's a journey that needs love and courage every step of the way. Share our new film and let someone know you're their #LifelongAlly."

Oreo also celebrated Pride month last year by giving away 3,000 limited edition OREOiD Pride packs. Fans could choose between sets of cookies with creme fillings in different colors representing different LGBTQ+ identities. The Gilbert Baker Pride flag, the bi+ Pride flag, the lesbian Pride flag, the pansexual Pride flag, and the trans Pride flag were featured in the limited-edition cookies.

