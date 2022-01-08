When are Oreo Cakesters coming back? All about the soft-baked snack as it returns with a Blockbuster collab

Almost a decade after they were discontinued in 2012, Oreo Cakesters will make a return to store shelves. The soft-baked cake sandwich (launched in 2007) first returned on January 7 as a surprise for customers of the last Blockbuster shop in Bend, Oregon.

Nabisco will also bring Cakesters to select retailers starting next week. It is speculated that the creme-filled soft snack will be available from Nabisco’s official online store as well, though the company has not confirmed the same.

In a press release, Oreo's marketing VP Justin Parnell said:

"OREO loyalists have been asking and waiting patiently for OREO Cakesters to return and we're thrilled to celebrate this epic comeback! We hope the Blockbuster takeover will playfully bring store-goers back to 2007, when Cakesters first launched, and the soft-baked snacks became a fan-favorite."

Oreo Cakesters release and price details

Nabisco teased the return of the Cakesters in September last year and revealed that the product's return would not be brief. Oreo.com has already listed the product on their site, albeit there are no purchase details yet.

Oreo Cakesters will be available nationwide in select retailers and their online stores starting next week. However, there is no specific date mentioned by the cookie and snack firm yet.

The Cakesters will be available in individual packs of two cakes or boxes with five packs. The 10.1 oz box having five packs (or ten cakes) will reportedly cost $3.69. Meanwhile, the single pack (2.2 oz) will be available for $1.89 and will contain two cakes.

A 3.03 oz pack containing three cakes will also be available. However, the pricing for this pack is not yet known. It seems that this pack might be an online exclusive, as Oreo's online purchase options might not include single packs having two cakes. Nabisco is also bringing a new flavor, Nutter Butter Cakesters.

The product is not vegetarian or vegan, as it contains eggs and milk. Furthermore, Oreo Cakesters may also affect people with wheat, milk, egg, soy, peanut, or tree nut allergies.

While Nabisco's reasons for discontinuing the Oreo Cakesters in 2012 are unknown, several fans have expressed their excitement over the cakes' return in 2022. Fans were also responsible for showcasing the Cakesters' popularity to Nabisco, with several emails and letters, as well as social media messages.

