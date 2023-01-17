Mars introduces new ice-cream line-up with M&M and Twix Cookie dough options

Mars has created three new ice cream and candy mash-ups to start the new year off on a sweet note.

The Ice Cream M&M'S Cookies and Cream Dove Mini Sticks Vanilla Ice Cream with Dark Chocolate, Almonds, and Twix Cookie Dough Ice Cream line-up is now available in stores countrywide.

Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director, said in a statement:

"We know that introducing new varieties and flavors of ice cream to fans can bring more moments of happiness, joy and togetherness, which is why we have paired our delicious Mars Ice Cream with some of our most iconic brands in the Mars portfolio like Dove, M&M'S and Twix. Our new offerings promise consumers a delicious at-home ice cream experience that can be enjoyed all year long."

The new flavors from Mars will appeal to everyone with a sweet tooth

Whether you're seeking dark chocolate with almonds, cookie dough, or cookies and cream flavors, Mars' new announcement has something for everyone. Check them out:

1) M&M'S Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches: M&M'S Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches offer a multi-texture experience. The combination of M&M'S chocolate candies, baked chocolate cookies, cookie pieces, and creamy rich ice cream in one place offers a fun treat that is often only found in ice cream parlors, ensuring M&M'S is bringing the ice cream shop experience straight to your home. M&M'S Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches are available in singles and in packs of four (3.5 fl. oz).

2. TWIX Cookie Dough Ice Cream: Pulling inspiration from the recently released TWIX Cookie Dough bars, TWIX Ice Cream introduced TWIX Cookie Dough Ice Cream, a delicious combination of soft cookie dough bites, real chopped TWIX bars, creamy vanilla ice cream, and a caramel swirl in every bite. The product is available in pints (16 fl. oz).

3. DOVE Mini Sticks Vanilla Ice Cream with Dark Chocolate and Almonds: A bar of premium dark chocolate with almonds that is the first of its type. The newest flavor from DOVE Ice Cream is a wonderfully sized mini-ice cream bar that will satisfy any sweet tooth. The item is offered in packs of six.

Mars Incorporated is motivated by the conviction that the world they desire for tomorrow begins with how they do business now. It employs over 140,000 devoted associates across its diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services.

