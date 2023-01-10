"This kind of focus onto something we throw away anyway": M&M trolled for introducing all-female candy packaging

American food company Mars, Incorporated's chocolate brand, M&M, was trolled online after it released its all-new packaging to celebrate female empowerment.

On Thursday, January 5, the parent company of the popular chocolate brand launched new wrappings featuring M&M's three female mascots - brown, green, and a new color, purple.

Screenshot of a user trolling M&M's new packaging. (Image via Instagram/@avocadosatlaw)

The new packaging shows the female mascots upside down, a tribute to women "flipping the status quo." Additionally, the packaging will be available for a limited time and will only include chocolates coated in green, brown, and purple colors.

Netizens react to M&M's new packaging

Dave Harley @dcalrider M&M’S Launch female – only special edition Bags.....Bags?

I think I can make it without M&M’S M&M’S Launch female – only special edition Bags.....Bags?I think I can make it without M&M’S https://t.co/3IB1DupvjJ

After M&M's new packaging went viral over the internet, Instagram users could not help but troll the company for their initiative. Several users pointed out that the packaging gets thrown anyway, so it would not change anything, while others stated that "no one cares" since it's just chocolate.

Some users also called out the brand for being "sexist," stating that the company might soon roll out other packaging for "men" and "LGBTQ" people. Several women on Instagram also said that "no one asked for this" initiative and that this is not the kind of representation they were asking for.

Brown and Green M&Ms have been featured before

This is not the first time the chocolate brand has publicly featured its brown and green M&Ms. The color-coated chocolates were earlier featured in a 2015 viral tweet, which sparked speculation that the mascots were a lesbian couple.

In a statement (via Fox News), Gabrielle Wesley, Mars Wrigley North America's chief marketing officer, explained the motive behind his new initiative.

"Women all over the world are flipping how they define success and happiness while challenging the status quo, so we’re thrilled to be able to recognize and celebrate them. And who better to help us on that mission than our own powerhouse spokescandies Green, Brown and Purple?"

M&M'S @mmschocolate It’s rare Ms. Brown and I get to spend time together without some colorful characters barging in. – Ms. Green http://t.co/hnoktsAgAW It’s rare Ms. Brown and I get to spend time together without some colorful characters barging in. – Ms. Green http://t.co/hnoktsAgAW

The new series of coated chocolates will be available in peanut, milk chocolate, and peanut butter varieties.

The latest move by the company is an initiative that the brand has taken to promote inclusivity. It previously revealed the new purple female that depicts self-acceptance and body positivity.

Last year, the parent company of the chocolate brand revealed that it would modify the mascots to have a "more modern take" on the appearance of these characters.

