"Stop degrading hard working women": Taylor Swift destroys Netflix over "deeply sexist joke" on Ginny & Georgia 

Taylor Swift brought enormous amounts of attention to a "deeply sexist joke" when she tweeted about a line from the Netflix show Ginny & Georgia. The line was a reference to the public relationships that Taylor Swift has had over the years.

It's unclear whether Taylor Swift was watching the Netflix show herself or if someone had sent her a screenshot of the line about her. But what is clear is that Taylor Swift was furious with the line that she claimed was deeply sexist.

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, Netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you."

The line from Ginny & Georgia that Taylor Swift was referring to was, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift." The show itself is about a teenager named Ginny and her mother Georgia who move to a fictional New England town to start a new life essentially. In the tweet, there is no real context as to why the line was said.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

If her tweet is to be taken seriously, that means Taylor Swift won't be doing business with Netflix in the near future unless that line is possibly removed from their show.

Fan reactions to Taylor Swift after she tweeted about Ginny & Georgia

Lighten up Taylor. 🙄 quit being so offended by every little thing. I liked the old Taylor better. — Chelsey Dowdy (@chelsey_dowdy) March 1, 2021

Dating 9 men in 30 years is normal. People act like she dated 30+ men. 😐 — francine (@alterswiftt) March 1, 2021

Of course, Taylor Swift's tweet gained plenty of attention, and it's sitting at nearly 500k likes. It's an easy tweet to see and agree with based purely on the line that Taylor Swift was dismantling.

i don’t think any of you understand the meaning behind this show and inherently the inclusion of this line. with the context and other things in the show, the line is meant to EXPOSE misogyny and how it shapes young girls’ lives. not to be misogynistic for the giggles.



come on — aubrie 🌹 (@eggs_skittles) March 1, 2021

It's no surprise, however, that the tweet became a place for fans to debate and tear into each other over the issue. On one side, there were fans who believed that Taylor Swift was being far too sensitive and that the line was simply a joke. Other fans believe that Ginny & Georgia was out of line and needs to do better.

One fan claimed that the line was taken out of context and that other fans in the comments aren't aware of the use of the line for the show.