Krispy Kreme Spring Mini Doughnuts Collection: Where to buy, varieties, price, and all you need to know

Krispy Kreme's Spring Minis are finally here, and customers are over the moon about their arrival. The collection includes four delightful and vibrant doughnuts to choose from, inspired by the season's flowers and young animals.

They are available in a special, 16-count box starting on March 27. It is important to note that they can only be purchased for a brief period of time at participating locations across the United States.

Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said in a press release:

“Spring is in the air and our new Spring Minis collection is here, so hop in to share a little sweetness with friends and family all season."

Krispy Kreme's Spring Minis include Mini Bouncing Bunny Doughnut, Mini Daffodil Doughnut, and more

Customers can now choose from a list of four delicious mini donuts at the popular outlet.

The four flavors include:

Mini Bouncing Bunny Doughnut - This consists of a mini original glazed donut that has been covered in green icing, topped with two adorable sugar bunny feet, and drizzled with vanilla buttercream frosting.

Mini Diving Duck Doughnut - This brand-new item is made out of a mini original glazed donut that has been dipped in blue icing, dusted with white vermicelli, and topped with two adorable orange buttercream duck feet.

Mini Daffodil Doughnut - This is a mini original glazed donut that has been dipped in yellow icing and sanding sugar before being topped with orange buttercream frosting and yellow icing flowers.

Mini Chocolate Iced with Spring Sprinkle Doughnut - This customer-favorite item is a small original glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing. It is then topped with colorful spring sprinkles.

A variety of Spring Minis is also available at a few grocery stores close to Krispy Kreme locations.

Mini Original Glazed Donuts, Mini Strawberry Iced Donuts, and Mini Chocolate Iced Donuts with Spring Sprinkles are all included in the 8-count package, which is available at Walmart, Stater Brothers, Kroger, Publix, Food Lion, Wakefern, and other stores around the US.

Krispy Kreme collaborated with Reese's last month

Krispy Kreme introduced a few new Salty Sweet Doughnuts in collaboration with the popular brand. Here is a rundown of all the flavors available:

Reese’s Salty Sweet Crunch Doughnut - This is a shell donut filled with Reese’s peanut butter filling, dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing, then drizzled in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing and topped with sea salt praline pretzels.

Reese's Salty Sweet Crisp Doughnut - This is an original glazed donut dipped in Hershey's milk chocolate icing. It is topped with potato sticks, a drizzle of milk chocolate icing, and Reese's peanut butter sauce. It is then finished with a dollop of Reese's peanut butter filling.

Reese's Outrageous Doughnut - This also comprises an original glazed donut dipped in Hershey's milk chocolate icing. The item is then topped with Mini Reese's Pieces, and drizzled with salted caramel icing and Reese's peanut butter sauce.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is one of the most adored and well-known confectionery brands in the world, with its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Their famous Original Glazed® donut is renowned for its fresh-out-of-the-oven taste. With its distinctive network of fresh donut stores, alliances with top retailers, and a quickly expanding e-commerce and delivery business with close to 12,000 new points of access, the brand operates in over 30 countries.

Their daily operations are guided by their objective of touching and enhancing lives via the brand and its products.

