Wendy’s adds new Burrito to its Breakfast Menu: Price, availability, and more

Wendy’s introduced a fresh fix for morning hunger as the chain unveiled an all-new Breakfast Burrito. Infused with the goodness of some of the most satisfying and loved favorites from the chain's breakfast menu, the new treat delivers a 'portable bacon perfection' in every bite.

Made fresh upon order, the new Breakfast Burrito features ingredients like six oven-baked strips of applewood smoked bacon, two cracked eggs, breakfast potatoes, two melty American cheese slices, and cheese sauce. With everything wrapped up tightly in a tortilla, the hearty breakfast is served with a side of two Cholula® Original Hot Sauce Packets for an extra kick of heat.

Available in stores nationwide since January 22, this delectable breakfast treat can be enjoyed all across the United States. Priced at over $3.29, the new Breakfast Burrito can be ordered at the nearest participating restaurant or through Wendy's app or website.

The new Breakfast Burrito hits stores priced at over $3.29 (Image via Wendy’s)

The fast food chain announced the launch of the new Breakfast Burrito through a press release on January 22, with John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation, quoting:

"With our new Breakfast Burrito, we've carefully balanced taste and convenience to create a portable masterpiece. Our newest breakfast innovation serves up all the best parts of Wendy's breakfast rolled up into one delicious burrito."

Aimed at delivering a delectable yet hearty meal that can keep fans feeling full for longer, the new Breakfast Burrito has joined the chain's breakfast menu as a permanent offering. Packing over 720 calories, the loaded burrito is available at over 4,500 stores all across the United States.

The on-the-go breakfast targets the growing demand for portable breakfast options in the U.S. and is expected to help the fast food chain strengthen its customer base in the breakfast segment. While the new Breakfast Burrito is not confirmed to be available as a meal, fans can always order it along with some fries and a drink to enjoy a complete meal experience.

The new Breakfast Burrito packs over 720 calories (Image via Wendy’s)

It is to be noted that most Wendy’s locations serve the breakfast menu between 6:30 am and 10:30 am every day. The delivery orders for breakfast items, however, often begin at 8 am. Although the timings remain the same throughout the week, select locations may work with specific hours on the weekdays, while others may follow specific hours on the weekends or holidays.