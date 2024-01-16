Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn Launches New Flavors: Varieties, Price, Availability, and More

Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn is all set for the 10th-anniversary celebrations as it introduced new popcorn flavors. Aimed at delivering the traditional popcorn experience with a reimagined twist of spices and cheesy seasonings, the three new flavors include - Mexican Street Corn, Mediterranean Herb, and Caribbean Jerk.

Available at all major retailers across the globe since January 12, 2024, the three new popcorn flavors can be the perfect partner for your binging sessions throughout the year. The all-gourmet and gluten-free popcorn can be purchased from the nearest store for over $6.95.

Adding some extra swag to the anniversary celebrations, the North Carolina-based company is also welcoming a major brand refresh that will be visible in vibrant and fresh packaging for all of its products.

The popcorn brand announced the launch of the new popcorn flavors last week, with Ginger Frank, Founder and CEO, quoting:

“We developed the three new flavors after a trip to Italy with my kids. Snack flavors around the world are so incredibly varied and interesting – Prawn Cocktail potato chips, for example! I’m always striving to expand Poppy’s flavor palette.”

Offering a sneak peek into the creation of the all-new flavors, Frank added:

“The team and I started with 10 international flavor ideas. The whole.. team taste-tested them and voted, and these three came out on top! We can’t wait to share the new flavors – I know people will love them.”

Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn's new flavors are priced at over $6.95

Founded back in 2014, Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn is turning 10 this year. Sharing the joy with fans across the globe, the North Carolina-based popcorn brand has introduced three unique flavors - Mexican Street Corn, Mediterranean Herb, and Caribbean Jerk.

Loaded with the goodness of high-quality, 100% natural, and GMO-free ingredients, the all-gourmet popcorns from Poppy are aimed at creating pure, popcorn happiness in every home. Seasoned with various unique flavors and spices from around the world, the gluten-free popcorn can be found at all major retailers.

Fans looking forward to the guilt-free snacks can avail of them both in the United States and other major markets internationally.

Priced at over $6.95 each, the new popcorn flavors, include:

Mexican Street Corn - It features a creamy flavor profile with warm chipotle flavors, ancho chili, cumin, and tangy lime in cheesy gourmet popcorn. Mediterranean Herb - It offers cheesy and high-quality popcorn with generous amounts of thyme, basil, garlic, and oregano. Caribbean Jerk - It features classic popcorn seasoned with traditional jerk, and a quick dash of brown sugar, plantain chips, and citrus.

In addition to the new flavors, the popcorn brand is bringing back three classic flavors, including - Dill Pickle, Chai Latte, and Southern Pecan Pie. The returning flavors will be available at all major retailers throughout 2024.

All new and returning flavors can also be found on the brand's website - https://poppyhandcraftedpopcorn.com.