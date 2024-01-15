Doritos launches new Dinamita flavors: Variations, Price, Availablity, and More

Doritos is all set for the upcoming Super Bowl games as the chain introduced new Dinamita snack flavors. Aimed at delivering a spicy and power-packed Super Bowl experience, the brand launched five new Dinaminta flavors. They include Dinamita Chile Limón, Dinamita Flamin' Hot® Queso, Dinamita Smoky Chile Queso, Dinamita Tangy Fiery Lime, and Dinamita Hot Honey Mustard.

Joined by an upcoming 'fiery' Super Bowl LVIII commercial, the new Dinamita flavors are available across the United States. Fans can get them from major retailers like - Walmart, Target, Walgreens, Kroger, FoodMaxx, Rite Aid, and CVS Pharmacy, among others. Starting at over $2.49, the Dinamita snacks can be enjoyed in a 4-oz bag or a 10.75-oz bag.

The new Dinamita snack flavors are available at major retailers (Image via Doritos)

The snack brand announced the launch of the new flavors through a press release last week. During the press release, Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America spoke about the brand and the new flavors.

"Doritos has a long history of delivering fan-favorite Super Bowl commercials, but new pack-a-punch flavors, unique shapes and some spicy stars will make Dinamita's Super Bowl commercial a campaign that will get snackers across the country buzzing like never before." Mahal said.

She continued:

"This relaunch of Doritos Dinamita proves that spicy is about more than just heat, and both Dinamita varieties give snackers looking for that extra crunch a new favorite Doritos form."

All you need to know about the new Doritos Dinamita Flavors

Doritos is all set for the Super Bowl LVIII game as the snack brand confirmed an upcoming commercial for the 24th Super Bowl. The much-awaited game is scheduled for February 11, 2024, and will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Adding some extra heat to the game, the brand has also introduced new flavors of its Dinamita snacks.

Packed with extra smokiness and heat, the new snacks feature all-new shapes and are available at major retailers like Walmart, Kroger, and Target, among others. Featuring bold and vibrant labels, the new Dinamita flavors can be availed nationwide in two exclusive 4-oz ($2.49) and 10.75-oz ($5.99) bags.

The new Dinamita snacks start at over $2.49 (Image via Doritos)

With over five refreshing flavors, the Dinamtia snacks have something for every tastebud:

Dinamita Chile Limón ($2.49 / $5.99) - The old good Dinamita, with a new twist of crunchiness and citrusy hotness. Dinamita Flamin' Hot® Queso ($2.49 / $5.99) - Explosively cheesy, rolled Dinamita snack, with some extra crunch and hotness. Dinamita Smoky Chile Queso ($2.49 / $5.99) - It delivers unique and robust queso flavors with a kick of spiciness in an all-new Dinamita stick shape. Dinamita Tangy Fiery Lime ($2.49 / $5.99) - Bursting with zesty flavors and lime and spices, it offers a crispy snack in stick shapes. Dinamita Hot Honey Mustard ($2.49 / $5.99) - A perfect fusion between the hot honey and bold mustard flavors in a new sticks avatar.

While the new Dinamita flavors are joining the snack brand's portfolio as permanent offerings, they are highly likely to fly off the shelves in no time. Fans looking forward to snacking on them during the upcoming Super Bowl match are advised to stock up on a few Dinamita bags before they are gone.